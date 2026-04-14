Monitors Gaming Monitors Sony launches 720 Hz dual-mode OLED QHD gaming monitor — 27-inch Inzone M10S II is aimed at hardcore eSports gamers News By Brandon Hill published 14 April 2026 Sony's latest Inzone monitor has some serious eSports cred (Image credit: Sony) Copy link Facebook X Whatsapp Reddit Pinterest Flipboard Email Share this article 0 Join the conversation Follow us Add us as a preferred source on Google Newsletter Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox.