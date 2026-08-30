Speedy 34-inch 240 Hz ultrawide OLED monitor now $600 off — LG UltraGear 34GX900A-B only $599.99

OLED gaming monitors have become increasingly affordable in recent years, as the technology has matured in addition to the growing competition among major brands. If you’ve been saving up to make the jump to an ultrawide OLED monitor, Amazon currently has LG’s 34-inch UltraGear 34GX900A-B at a particularly attractive price. With an original listed price of $1,200, it is currently on sale and can be purchased for $599.99, resulting in a substantial discount of 50%.

The LG Ultragear 34GX900A-B is a premium curved OLED gaming monitor offering a WQHD or 3440 x 1440 resolution with a 21:9 aspect ratio. According to LG, the steep 800R curve and impressive screen brightness of up to 1300 nits ensure an immersive experience during your gaming sessions. It also comes with up to a 240 Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time that keeps the gameplay fast, smooth, and responsive. Additionally, the monitor supports FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia G-Sync compatible for clear and tear-free visuals.

The monitor is listed to support 98.5% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, a 1.5M:1 contrast ratio, and DisplayHDR True Black 400. Essentially, one can expect deep blacks, excellent highlights, and cinematic color. The monitor is also UL-verified for flicker reduction, glare reduction, and hardware-based low-blue-light output, all aimed at making the display more comfortable to use for long periods. In terms of connectivity, the LG Ultragear 34GX900A-B comes with two HDMI 2.1 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4, USB Type-C with power delivery, two USB Type-A, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Other notable features include an inbuilt app to split the screen into 6 sections for multitasking, an adjustable stand with height, tilt, and swivel control, and some RGB lighting at the back, adding to the gamer aesthetics.

The LG UltraGear 34GX900A-B at $599.99 is highly recommended for anyone looking to move to an ultrawide gaming monitor. You’re getting a 240 Hz OLED panel, 3440 x 1440 resolution, 0.03ms response time, up to 1300 nits of brightness, and support for both FreeSync Premium Pro and G-Sync, all for $600 less than its original $1,200 price.