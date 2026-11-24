There was once a time when OLED gaming monitors commanded a hefty premium over their IPS- and VA-based competition. However, especially over the past year, prices have dropped low enough that we’re seeing some really compelling prices on OLED monitors. Such is the case for anyone looking to purchase a 27-inch gaming monitor, which you can now find for well under $300. For example, you can get an Acer Predator X27U W1 for $269.99 , while the Innocn 2780S is available for $279 at Amazon.

I’ve found a total of four 27-inch QHD monitors that are worth your attention (including the two mentioned above), so without further ado, let's see what’s cooking.

Save 14% ($45) Acer Predator X27U W1: was $314.99 now $269.99 at Amazon The Acer Predator X27U W1 is a 27-inch gaming monitor with a QHD resolution, 240 Hz refresh rate, and a QD-OLED panel. It supports AMD FreeSync Premium and includes two HDMI 2.1 and two DisplayPort 1.4 ports.

The Acer Predator X27U W1 features a 26.5-inch QD-OLED Penta Tandem panel. Acer claims that the Penta Tandem panel boosts luminous efficiency, doubles panel life, and allows for peak brightness of up to 1,000 nits (although typical brightness is closer to 200 nits).

You’ll find a 240 Hz refresh rate with support for AMD FreeSync Premium, 0.03 ms GtG response time, 99 percent coverage of the sRGB color space, an anti-glare coating over the display panel, and dual 3-watt speakers. On the connectivity front, you get two HDMI 2.1 ports, two DisplayPort 1.4 ports, and a single 3.5 mm headphone jack. The Predator X27U W1 is also adjustable for height, pivot, tilt, and swivel. The monitor rings up with a 14 percent discount at Amazon, bringing its final price to $269.99 .

Save 20% ($70) Innocn 2780S: was $349.99 now $279.99 at Amazon The Innocn 2780S is a 27-inch gaming monitor with a QHD resolution, 240 Hz refresh rate, and a QD-OLED panel. It covers 99% of sRGB and DCI-P3 and offers peak brightness of 400 nits.

The Innocn 2780S follows a similar formula with a matte screen finish, 0.03 ms GtG response time, and 99 percent sRGB coverage (and 99 percent for DCI-P3). However, the monitor doesn’t list any official AMD FreeSync Premium or G-Sync certification, only claiming Adaptive-Sync support from 48 Hz to 240 Hz. Innocn lists brightness for the QD-OLED panel at 250 nits typical and 400 nits peak/HDR. You still get two HDMI 2.1 ports and two DisplayPort 1.4 ports, along with a 3.5 mm headphone jack and two 3-watt speakers. The 2780S is now available at 20 percent off, ringing up at $279.99 .

The Gigabyte GO27Q24G switches the formula up slightly, instead opting for a 27-inch Micro Lens Array+ White OLED (MLA+ OLED) display. As the counter to popular QD-OLED panels, WOLED panels tend to be brighter across the operating range. Indeed, Gigabyte states that the GO27Q24G offers a typical brightness of 275 nits and can hit a peak of 1,300 nits with HDR content.

The GO27Q24G is definitely a looker, as it sports a 4-sided borderless design with extremely thin bezels. It also features a RealBlack Glossy, which strikes a good balance between the color-enhancing clarity of a glossy screen coating and the reflection-rejecting characteristics of matte coatings.

Save 15% ($52.50) Gigabyte GO27Q24G: was $349.99 now $297.49 at Amazon The Gigabyte GO27Q24G is a 27-inch gaming monitor with a QHD resolution, 240 Hz refresh rate, and an MLA+ WOLED panel. It features a RealBlack Glossy display, a 4-sided borderless design, and can hit 1,300 nits peak brightness.

The monitor has AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync Compatible certifications, along with a maximum refresh rate of 240 Hz. As for ports, you’ll get two HDMI 2.1, one DisplayPort 1.4, one USB-C, and one 3.5 mm headphone jack. However, one thing you won’t find is integrated speakers.

We recently reviewed the GO27Q24G and came away impressed with its value, video processing, and brightness. As our Christian Eberele explained, “Image and gaming experience are every bit the equal of monitors costing twice as much. The GO27Q24G’s Micro Lens Array delivers tremendous brightness, as much as 1,300 nits in HDR mode. It also has nearly perfect viewing angles. Color volume isn’t quite as large as panels with Quantum Dots or Tandem RGB Stripes, but you do get over 96% coverage of DCI-P3.”

The Gigabyte GO27Q24G is currently on sale for $297.47 , representing a 15 percent discount.

Save 15% ($52.50) AOC Agon Pro AG276QZD2: was $349.99 now $297.49 at Amazon The AOC Agon Pro AG276QZD2 is a 27-inch gaming monitor with a QHD resolution, 240 Hz refresh rate, and a QD-OLED panel. It supports AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync and offers a peak brightness of 1,000 nits.

Finally, we have the AOC Agon Pro AG276QZD2, which is another 27-inch QD-OLED monitor that we reviewed nearly two years ago . The monitor supports AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync, and has 250 nits typical brightness (1,000 nits peak). It also comes with two HDMI 2.0 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4 port, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Eberle went on to write about the AG276QZD2, stating, “It has a huge color gamut thanks to Quantum Dot tech, which is larger than last year’s AG276QZD. Accuracy comes from a factory calibration that can only be slightly improved with adjustment. It also delivers the best gaming performance available from any monitor with perfect motion resolution and low input lag.”

If the AOC Agon Pro AG276QZD2 tickles your fancy, you can get it now for $297.49 , which is a 15 percent discount.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.