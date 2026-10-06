Two of Alienware's best QD-OLED gaming monitors plummet to record-low prices — 34-inch AW3426DW ultrawide, 360 Hz 27-inch AW2725DF are up to 28% off

Dell/Alienware has long made excellent monitors, and the company's OLED screens in particular have stuck out in recent years for a combination of price and performance. And today, thanks to Amazon's Big Deal Days, you can snag a swift 27-inch, 360 Hz option or a 280 Hz 34-inch ultrawide for the lowest prices ever.

Save 28% ($180) Alienware AW2725DF 26.7-inch OLED gaming monitor: was $649.99 now $469.99 at Amazon This 2560 x 1440 screen can hit 360 Hz refresh and sports a 0.03 ms response time. Its color gamut is wider than other OLEDs, and our reviewer called out its plethora of convenience features, noting it "is a near-perfect display for gaming or productivity when space is limited."

You can't go wrong with either of these screens, as we've tested both and both got our Editors' Choice for their performance. The AW2725DF is an older model from 2024, while the AW3426DW launched in the middle of this year and therefore has a newer panel. But both are made by Samsung and feature vivid colors and inky blacks.



On the AW3426DW in particular, our color testing showed that the screen was accurate out of the box, and like most QD-OLED screens, the panel was colorful and well-balanced. If you do, though, want to make a couple of minor adjustments, you can achieve 105% coverage of the DCI-P3 space.

(Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman)

We saw similar results in our testing of the smaller AW2725DF, which again proves that either option is excellent. If you're looking to upgrade your screen for gaming or gaming and productivity, these are two of the best options available -- especially at these record-low price points.