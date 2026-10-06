Two of Alienware's best QD-OLED gaming monitors plummet to record-low prices — 34-inch AW3426DW ultrawide, 360 Hz 27-inch AW2725DF are up to 28% off
Ultrawide 280 Hz, or 16:9 at 360 Hz. Both won our Editors' Choice for their excellent performance.
Dell/Alienware has long made excellent monitors, and the company's OLED screens in particular have stuck out in recent years for a combination of price and performance. And today, thanks to Amazon's Big Deal Days, you can snag a swift 27-inch, 360 Hz option or a 280 Hz 34-inch ultrawide for the lowest prices ever.
This 34-inch, 3440 x 1440 panel can hit 280 Hz, and is brighter than its predecessor, thanks to tis five-layer tandem tech. Our reviewer praised it for its colorful image and low input lag with "perfect motion resolution."
This 2560 x 1440 screen can hit 360 Hz refresh and sports a 0.03 ms response time. Its color gamut is wider than other OLEDs, and our reviewer called out its plethora of convenience features, noting it "is a near-perfect display for gaming or productivity when space is limited."
You can't go wrong with either of these screens, as we've tested both and both got our Editors' Choice for their performance. The AW2725DF is an older model from 2024, while the AW3426DW launched in the middle of this year and therefore has a newer panel. But both are made by Samsung and feature vivid colors and inky blacks.
On the AW3426DW in particular, our color testing showed that the screen was accurate out of the box, and like most QD-OLED screens, the panel was colorful and well-balanced. If you do, though, want to make a couple of minor adjustments, you can achieve 105% coverage of the DCI-P3 space.
We saw similar results in our testing of the smaller AW2725DF, which again proves that either option is excellent. If you're looking to upgrade your screen for gaming or gaming and productivity, these are two of the best options available -- especially at these record-low price points.
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After a rough start with the Mattel Aquarius as a child, Matt built his first PC in the late 1990s and ventured into mild PC modding in the early 2000s. He’s spent the last 15 years covering emerging technology for Smithsonian, Popular Science, and Consumer Reports, while testing components and PCs for Computer Shopper, PCMag and Digital Trends.