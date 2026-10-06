Two of Alienware's best QD-OLED gaming monitors plummet to record-low prices — 34-inch AW3426DW ultrawide, 360 Hz 27-inch AW2725DF are up to 28% off

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Ultrawide 280 Hz, or 16:9 at 360 Hz. Both won our Editors' Choice for their excellent performance.

Alienware OLED AW2725DF and
(Image credit: Dell / Amazon)

Dell/Alienware has long made excellent monitors, and the company's OLED screens in particular have stuck out in recent years for a combination of price and performance. And today, thanks to Amazon's Big Deal Days, you can snag a swift 27-inch, 360 Hz option or a 280 Hz 34-inch ultrawide for the lowest prices ever.

Alienware AW3426DW 34-inch ultrawide OLED gaming monitor
Save 21% ($170)
Alienware AW3426DW 34-inch ultrawide OLED gaming monitor: was $799.99 now $629.99 at Amazon

This 34-inch, 3440 x 1440 panel can hit 280 Hz, and is brighter than its predecessor, thanks to tis five-layer tandem tech. Our reviewer praised it for its colorful image and low input lag with "perfect motion resolution."

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Alienware AW2725DF 26.7-inch OLED gaming monitor
Save 28% ($180)
Alienware AW2725DF 26.7-inch OLED gaming monitor: was $649.99 now $469.99 at Amazon

This 2560 x 1440 screen can hit 360 Hz refresh and sports a 0.03 ms response time. Its color gamut is wider than other OLEDs, and our reviewer called out its plethora of convenience features, noting it "is a near-perfect display for gaming or productivity when space is limited."

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Matt Safford
Matt Safford
Managing Editor

After a rough start with the Mattel Aquarius as a child, Matt built his first PC in the late 1990s and ventured into mild PC modding in the early 2000s. He’s spent the last 15 years covering emerging technology for Smithsonian, Popular Science, and Consumer Reports, while testing components and PCs for Computer Shopper, PCMag and Digital Trends.