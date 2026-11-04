Upgrade to an OLED display for only $269 at Walmart — Acer's 27-inch Nitro gaming monitor has a superfast 240Hz refresh rate and crisp WQHD resolution

You can pick up this 27-inch Acer Nitro (VG277U Xbiip) from Walmart for the staggeringly low price of just $269. A QD-OLED gaming monitor for this price is an absolute steal. The rise of OLED panel technology for gaming monitors has been one of the best things for PC gamers seeking extra fidelity, color, and contrast. OLED panels offer rich color and blacker blacks along with insanely fast gray-to-gray response times. This type of monitor came with a premium price tag originally, but as the technology has matured, the prices have come down a great deal.

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The Acer Nitro VG277U sports a fast 240Hz QD-OLED panel with a 27-inch screen. The display is rated at 400 Nits of brightness, which is more than adequate for a bright display, even in well-lit rooms. The gray-to-gray response time is only 0.03ms due to the OLED tech, which makes gameplay feel incredibly smooth and eliminates ghosting in games with rapid movement.

A crisp 2560 x 1440 pixel (WQHD) resolution means sharp images and clear pictures with 99% DCI-P3 color gamut. For help eliminating any screen tearing from a mismatch between game framerates and screen refresh rates, the Acer Nitro VG277U comes with AMD FreeSync Premium. If you're currently using an IPS or VA-based monitor, a QD-OLED display is a massive step up in response times and color accuracy, and can increase your immersion in your favorite games.

Save 23% ($80.99) Acer Nitro VG277U Xbiip: was $349.99 now $269 at Walmart This mid-sized 27-inch gaming monitor sports a QD-OLED panel rated at a decent 400 nits of brightness, with a 240Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2560 x 1440. If you're after a gaming screen on a budget and want inky blacks and saturated colors, this is a tough deal to beat.

The Acer Nitro VG277U comes with a good amount of connectivity that includes plenty of video ports. You can expect to find 2x HDMI 2.1 ports and 1x DisplayPort 1.4 port. If you want to connect the screen directly to an audio source like headphones or external speakers, there's a 3.5mm headphone output port.