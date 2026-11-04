Upgrade to an OLED display for only $269 at Walmart — Acer's 27-inch Nitro gaming monitor has a superfast 240Hz refresh rate and crisp WQHD resolution

Deals
By
Published

An amazing value QD-OLED monitor upgrade

Tech Deals Cover
(Image credit: Future)
0

You can pick up this 27-inch Acer Nitro (VG277U Xbiip) from Walmart for the staggeringly low price of just $269. A QD-OLED gaming monitor for this price is an absolute steal. The rise of OLED panel technology for gaming monitors has been one of the best things for PC gamers seeking extra fidelity, color, and contrast. OLED panels offer rich color and blacker blacks along with insanely fast gray-to-gray response times. This type of monitor came with a premium price tag originally, but as the technology has matured, the prices have come down a great deal.

Grab this deal at Walmart

Acer Nitro VG277U Xbiip
Save 23% ($80.99)
Acer Nitro VG277U Xbiip: was $349.99 now $269 at Walmart

This mid-sized 27-inch gaming monitor sports a QD-OLED panel rated at a decent 400 nits of brightness, with a 240Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2560 x 1440. If you're after a gaming screen on a budget and want inky blacks and saturated colors, this is a tough deal to beat.

View Deal
TOPICS
Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle
Deals Writer

Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.