Upgrade to OLED with this $384 deal on Asus' 27-inch Republic of Gamers WOLED gaming monitor — a superfast 240 Hz refresh rate and QHD resolution enhance your gaming setup

Deals
By
Published

Get better gaming visuals on an OLED display

Cover image featuring an ASUS ROG XG27AQDMGR OLED gaming monitor
(Image credit: Future)

Snag an awesome after-the-sales bargain on a new OLED monitor upgrade with a delicious 36% off deal on a new 27-inch Asus Republic of Gamers (XG27AQDMGR) WOLED gaming monitor for just $384. Now's the perfect time to upgrade your gaming setup to an OLED panel whilst it's on sale. You can find this superb deal on Amazon, where the original list price of this screen was $599, so you're making a saving of $215. That's nothing to be sniffed at in the current climate for PC gaming prices.

Check out this deal at Amazon

Asus ROG XG27AQDMGR 27-inch WOLED Gaming Monitor
Save 36% ($215)
Asus ROG XG27AQDMGR 27-inch WOLED Gaming Monitor: was $599 now $384 at Amazon

Asus' ROG (Republic of Gamers) gaming monitor is a flat-panel WOLED display with a crisp 1440p (QHD) resolution and a super-fast 240Hz refresh rate. Enjoy smooth-motion gameplay with a 0.03ms response time and a glossy screen finish.

View Deal
Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle
Deals Writer

Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.