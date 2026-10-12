Upgrade to OLED with this $384 deal on Asus' 27-inch Republic of Gamers WOLED gaming monitor — a superfast 240 Hz refresh rate and QHD resolution enhance your gaming setup

Snag an awesome after-the-sales bargain on a new OLED monitor upgrade with a delicious 36% off deal on a new 27-inch Asus Republic of Gamers (XG27AQDMGR) WOLED gaming monitor for just $384. Now's the perfect time to upgrade your gaming setup to an OLED panel whilst it's on sale. You can find this superb deal on Amazon, where the original list price of this screen was $599, so you're making a saving of $215. That's nothing to be sniffed at in the current climate for PC gaming prices.

● Check out this deal at Amazon

The Asus ROG XG27AQDMGR is a flat-panel gaming monitor with a 1440p QHD resolution along with a super-fast refresh rate of 240Hz. As with the majority of OLED monitors, the technology allows for a rapid response time of just 0.03ms; this provides an incredibly smooth gaming experience and eliminates ghosting from fast-motion gameplay.

The WOLED panel sports VESA DisplayHDR 400 True Black compliance, 99% DCI-P3 color gamut, true 10-bit color, and a Delta E <2 color difference for astonishing HDR performance from your games. This screen also features Asus' Neo proximity sensor that can precisely detect when you're away from your screen and can switch to a black screen to reduce any chance of static screen burn-in. Along with OLED care functions, the screen should stay bright and burn-in-free.

Asus' superb WOLED monitor also comes with plenty of connectivity options for connecting to your PC and other computing hardware. You can hook up your game consoles like the Xbox Series X, Switch 2, and PlayStation 5, or maybe even your laptop for work or school, or anything else with a compatible video port. There are 2 x HDMI 2.1 ports, 2 x DisplayPort 1.4, and 2 x USB ports.