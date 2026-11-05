Grab a huge 44% saving on a 4K 43-inch Samsung smart monitor, now under $280 — limited-time Woot! discount on dual-use display that'll work as a home office screen or standalone smart TV

Amazon's discount sister site, Woot!, has slashed the cost of a huge 4K display from big-brand Samsung. For a limited time only, you can pick up this 43-inch Samsung M70F smart monitor for $279.99, a huge $220 discount on its list price, and one that nets you a display with a 4K resolution and integrated smart TV functionality while remaining useful for use as a productivity monitor.

● Check out this Samsung deal on Woot!

This is a dual-use display that'll be useful for people light on space, who want a smart TV that lets them access their favorite streaming services and TV channels, while also hooking it up to their PC for the working day. It's a 4K UHD LED display, with a top resolution of 3,840 x 2,160. It's only 60Hz, so this isn't the best option for a gamer, but it's a good option on a budget otherwise.

This 43-inch smart monitor covers 72% of the NTSC color gamut and is HDR-10 certified, so you can watch HDR content. It comes with a couple of HDMI 2.0 ports, along with a USB-C port, three USB-A ports, and integrated Wi-Fi so you can set it up for independent streaming. It's mountable, too, remaining compatible with typical VESA mounts and with thin bezels all around.

This is a smart TV at its core, so you've got options to either stream via your PC and use it as a monitor or use Samsung TV Plus to enjoy watching live TV channels or on-demand content. It's got AI-assisted features, including an AI picture optimizer functionality that automatically adjusts the brightness, contrast, sharpness, and color tone, depending on what you're watching or working on. There's also an active voice amplifier to automatically adjust the volume when you're in a noisy room.

This Samsung M70F also ships with SmartThings support, so you're able to see all of your compatible smart home devices in a 3D map and manage them, with details about energy usage and cost by device.

The $279.99 sale price for this 43-inch Samsung M70F smart monitor means you can secure a 4K-capable TV and monitor for productivity use for a seriously good price. This budget-friendly option will increase your TV real estate for movies and streaming, although it isn't a good option for gamers. Still, at this price, you're getting an incredible deal, backed by a well-known brand and shipping with a 12-month limited warranty.