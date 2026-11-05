Grab a huge 44% saving on a 4K 43-inch Samsung smart monitor, now under $280 — limited-time Woot! discount on dual-use display that'll work as a home office screen or standalone smart TV

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A budget-friendly upgrade for a living room or office

Samsung M70F smart monitor deal
(Image credit: Future / Samsung)
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Amazon's discount sister site, Woot!, has slashed the cost of a huge 4K display from big-brand Samsung. For a limited time only, you can pick up this 43-inch Samsung M70F smart monitor for $279.99, a huge $220 discount on its list price, and one that nets you a display with a 4K resolution and integrated smart TV functionality while remaining useful for use as a productivity monitor.

Check out this Samsung deal on Woot!

Samsung Samsung 43" M7 (M70F) Smart Monitor
Save 44% ($220)
Samsung Samsung 43" M7 (M70F) Smart Monitor: was $499.99 now $279.99 at Woot!

Grab this 43-inch Samsung smart monitor with a 3,840 x 2,160 max resolution. At 60Hz, this is a good option for a productivity monitor, with Samsung TV Plus functionality to let you use it as a standalone TV for streaming.

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Ben Stockton
Ben Stockton
Deals Writer

Ben Stockton is a deals writer at Tom’s Hardware. He's been writing about technology since 2018, with bylines at PCGamesN, How-To Geek, and Tom’s Guide, among others. When he’s not hunting down the best bargains, he’s busy tinkering with his homelab or watching old Star Trek episodes.