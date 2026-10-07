KTC 27-inch 210Hz gaming and 15.6-inch portable monitors discounted up to 24 percent at Newegg — 210 Hz 1440p gaming and portable displays as low as $57

Deals
By
Published

Newegg is ringing in some hefty discounts on KTC gaming and portable monitors.

KTC H27T6
(Image credit: KTC)

Currently, Newegg is offering solid discounts on four KTC monitors, ranging from a 15.6-inch portable monitor to a 27-inch 200 Hz QHD gaming monitor, with prices starting as low as $56.99 after the coupon.

KTC might not be a name that's familiar to you in the monitor space, but it's one that we here at Tom's Hardware have increasingly had hands-on time with in recent years. While KTC’s monitors are sometimes light on features (like internal speakers or USB ports), they often offer excellent performance and extreme value for enthusiasts.

KTC H24T7
Save 24%
KTC H24T7: was $189.99 now $144.99 at Newegg

The KTC H24T7 is a 24-inch 1440p gaming monitor with a native 180 Hz refresh rate and FreeSync/G-Sync support.

View Deal
KTC H27T22C-3
Save $25
KTC H27T22C-3: was $199.99 now $174.99 at Newegg

The KTC H27T22C-3 features a 27-inch 1440p Fast IPS panel that can refresh at up to 210 Hz with overclocking.

View Deal
KTC H27T6
Save 21%
KTC H27T6: was $209.99 now $164.99 at Newegg

The H27T6 is another 27-inch 1440p 210 Hz gaming monitor from KTC, but this one ups the ante with a rotating display that can be used in a landscape or portrait orientation.

View Deal
KTC H15F9
Save 19%
KTC H15F9: was $69.99 now $56.99 at Newegg

The KTC H15F9 is a 15.6-inch portable monitor with a 1080p resolution and a built-in kickstand.

View Deal
Brandon Hill
Brandon Hill
Senior Editor

Brandon Hill is a senior editor at Tom's Hardware. He has written about PC and Mac tech since the late 1990s with bylines at AnandTech, DailyTech, and Hot Hardware. When he is not consuming copious amounts of tech news, he can be found enjoying the NC mountains or the beach with his wife and two sons.