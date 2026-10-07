KTC 27-inch 210Hz gaming and 15.6-inch portable monitors discounted up to 24 percent at Newegg — 210 Hz 1440p gaming and portable displays as low as $57

Currently, Newegg is offering solid discounts on four KTC monitors, ranging from a 15.6-inch portable monitor to a 27-inch 200 Hz QHD gaming monitor, with prices starting as low as $56.99 after the coupon.



KTC might not be a name that's familiar to you in the monitor space, but it's one that we here at Tom's Hardware have increasingly had hands-on time with in recent years . While KTC’s monitors are sometimes light on features (like internal speakers or USB ports), they often offer excellent performance and extreme value for enthusiasts.

The smallest gaming monitor available on sale is the KTC H24T7. The monitor typically retails for $189.99, but is on sale for $149.99 . The discount code "FTTF8356" knocks another $5 off the price, bringing it to $144.99. This 24-inch monitor has a 2560 x 1440 resolution and a Fast IPS panel. According to KTC, it has a native refresh rate of 180 Hz, although you can overclock it to 185 Hz within the OSD. Other specs worth mentioning include a 1 ms response time, 400 nits typical brightness, 1,000:1 contrast ratio, and AMD FreeSync/Nvidia G-Sync compatibility.

As for ports, you’ll find two HDMI 2.0 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4 port, and a 3.5 mm audio jack.

If you’re looking for a smidge more diagonal screen real estate (without increasing resolution), there's the H27T6 and H27T22C-3. Both monitors offer similar specs, including a 27-inch Fast IPS panel, 1440p resolution, 1ms response time, 200 Hz native refresh rate (210 MHz with overclocking), 1,000:1 contrast ratio, and 450 nits typical brightness.

Both monitors also include two internal speakers, two HDMI 2.0 ports, two DisplayPort 1.4 ports, and a 3.5 mm audio jack. The primary difference between the two is that the H27T6's display can pivot 90 degrees, allowing it to operate in landscape or portrait orientation. It also features a white housing for its back panel instead of black.

The H27T6 is priced at $164.99 after a $5 off coupon (FTTF8357) at Newegg, while the H27T22C-3 can be had for $174.99 after coupon (FTTF8355).

Save 21% KTC H27T6: was $209.99 now $164.99 at Newegg The H27T6 is another 27-inch 1440p 210 Hz gaming monitor from KTC, but this one ups the ante with a rotating display that can be used in a landscape or portrait orientation.

Finally, we switch gears to the H15F9 15.6-inch 1080p portable monitor. Over the past several years, portable monitors have become increasingly cheaper, making them an affordable option to add a second screen for boosting productivity while traveling. In the case of the H15F9, it weighs just 1.4 pounds, making it less of a burden when squeezing it into your laptop bag. It also has one of my must-have features for a portable monitor: a built-in kickstand. The kickstand allows you to adjust the tilt of the panel, and I much prefer it to detachable magnetic kickstands or origami case+stand setups that you see with other portable monitors.

On the connectivity front, you'll find two USB-C ports (DisplayPort Alt Mode supported) and a mini HDMI port to support a wide range of devices (including smartphones, tablets, and consoles like the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, or Xbox Series X).