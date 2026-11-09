LG WOLED TVs suffer from 'edge rot' pixel death — pixels go dark around the edges, similar to a mold pattern; nearly all WOLED test units show clear signs of degradation

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User reports of the problem keep mounting, as well, including from RTings staff and our own.

LG TV edge rot
(Image credit: Renato Brás)
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When shopping for an OLED TV, most prospective owners are concerned about burn-in, a problem that's been mostly mitigated, save perhaps for scenarios that involve leaving a TV on 24/7. This has been demonstrated by RTing's famous long-running test, but the site has found a new problem that seemingly pertains to pre-2023 LG WOLED panels: edge rot, where pixels progressively go dark around the edges, similar to a mold pattern.

RTings says that 14 out of the 16 LG televisions in its burn-in test have developed this problem in varying degrees, so 87.5% of a small test sample are affected. Those sets were all made between 2020 and 2022. The site says that several staff members saw the issue pop up on their personal televisions. Some searches indicate similar reports from users everywhere, and coincidentally, I learned about this just last week as a close friend sent photos of his 2019 LG TV.

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Bruno Ferreira
Bruno Ferreira
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Bruno Ferreira is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has decades of experience with PC hardware and assorted sundries, alongside a career as a developer. He's obsessed with detail and has a tendency to ramble on the topics he loves. When not doing that, he's usually playing games, or at live music shows and festivals.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • bit_user
    Thanks for reporting this. I'm in the market for an OLED TV, myself. It's a good thing I didn't buy one before the pandemic, because my TV hours went way up, during that time. They're now pretty much back to pre-pandemic levels.

    The article said:
    For whatever it's worth, he notes that his set's dark spots mostly reside on the side closest to a portion of the wall with very minor humidity ingress from outside the building.
    I wonder if perhaps the real issue isn't temperature fluctuations or gradients, then.
    Reply