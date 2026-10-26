3.2 Petabits per second real-time optical fiber transfer speed world record claimed by Chinese team, equivalent to downloading more than 20,000 4K movies in one second — speed improvement of 30% in one year

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Previous top speed achieved using 24-core optical fiber outside of a lab was 2.5 Pb/s by the same team, earlier this year.

China Information and Communication Technologies Group
(Image credit: Chinese government website for Hubei Province)
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A Chinese team has claimed a new world record for real-time transfer speeds across 24-core optical fiber cable. The collaboration between the National Key Laboratory of Optical Communication Technology, and Network of China Information and Communication Technologies Group, Pengcheng Laboratory, and Fiberhome Fujikura Fiber Optic Technology Co., Ltd. hit speeds fast enough to download “more than 20,000 4K movies” in one second, reports the Chinese government website for Hubei Province.

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Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.