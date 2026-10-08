IT pro says his parents’ Keurig smart coffee maker sent 1 terabyte of data over their Wi-Fi in 10 days — it saturated an access point on its own, but he says most of the traffic never left the home network

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Turning it off and on again seems to have fixed the problem, but its data was not captured.

Black Keurig K-Supreme SMART coffee maker brewing into a red mug
(Image credit: Keurig)

A Keurig smart coffee maker owned by a self-described IT pro’s parents sent 1TB over their Wi-Fi in 10 days, saturating an access point on its own, user @NomadsGalaxy said in an X post. Nomad added that most of the traffic “didn’t escape my network” but it’s unclear what data it was trying to send, even though there was a temptation “to scan it’s [sic] packets with Wireshark and other tools.”

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Shane Downing
Shane Downing
Contributing Writer

Shane Downing is a Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering consumer storage, PC hardware, and AI.