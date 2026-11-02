Military explores commercial 5G networks for enemy drone defense — AI agents developed the system recently used in battlefield trials in Latvia

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AT&T and Ericsson demoed a similar system in Texas last week.

Detecting drones
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The military is looking at leveraging commercial 5G communications to enhance battlefield sensing. We have two examples of the reuse of existing communications infrastructure for drone detection. In Latvia, NATO recently tested an AI-agent-assisted counter-drone engagement system that made use of existing 5G masts. Meanwhile, in the U.S., AT&T and Ericsson demoed “drone detection using advanced network sensing over a 5G network” near a large sporting venue.

Drones and drone-defense capabilities are clearly vital in current armed conflicts and are beginning to be taken very seriously worldwide. We’ve seen rapid developments in this theater, particularly in Russia, Ukraine, and also in the Middle East this year. If the military could leverage the extensive cellular networks across most nations for drone sensing, it sounds like a clear win. However, we’d worry about 5G masts becoming an even more attractive target.

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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.