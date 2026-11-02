Military explores commercial 5G networks for enemy drone defense — AI agents developed the system recently used in battlefield trials in Latvia

The military is looking at leveraging commercial 5G communications to enhance battlefield sensing. We have two examples of the reuse of existing communications infrastructure for drone detection. In Latvia, NATO recently tested an AI-agent-assisted counter-drone engagement system that made use of existing 5G masts. Meanwhile, in the U.S., AT&T and Ericsson demoed “drone detection using advanced network sensing over a 5G network” near a large sporting venue.

Drones and drone-defense capabilities are clearly vital in current armed conflicts and are beginning to be taken very seriously worldwide. We’ve seen rapid developments in this theater, particularly in Russia, Ukraine, and also in the Middle East this year. If the military could leverage the extensive cellular networks across most nations for drone sensing, it sounds like a clear win. However, we’d worry about 5G masts becoming an even more attractive target.

In Latvia, NATO ran a Digital Backbone Experimentation exercise, known as DiBaX 2026. Between October 19 and 30, the organization investigated whether 5G towers could passively detect and track flying objects, specifically drones. If the trials were successful, it could mean existing large-scale telecommunications networks would gain another purpose – enhancing national security. Moreover, it would help NATO gain resilience to disruption, thanks to multiple networks, satellites, etc.

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The NATO-tested solution is said to have been designed by AI agents. “We have connected systems that were never designed to communicate with each other, using artificial intelligence to overcome interoperability barriers,” said Admiral Pierre Vandier, NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Transformation. “It’s the first time that we have, for example, a Maven system that is speaking to a national system, and that has been fixed in hours with Agentic AI.”

Three methods of utilizing commercial 5G were tested in the Baltic country, which conducted the exercises alongside the United States, Canada, Germany, Finland, Lithuania, and other allies. Some tests admittedly failed, but when things don’t work as expected, you can learn some important lessons.

In the U.S., AT&T and Ericsson demonstrated drone detection over 5G outside of AT&T Stadium, in Arlington, Texas. Apparently, this is an early taster of 6G technology, which officially includes both comms and sensing. According to the official PR, this system was capable of detecting and locating multiple drones, then tracking their movement. The drones flew at altitudes between 300 and 400 feet within the coverage area.

It seems like the sporting venue was chosen for the demo, as such places can be targeted by terrorists and the like. A potential advantage of this sensing tech is that it can “support new levels of low altitude threat detection and tracking around major venues, public spaces and other complex environments.”

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With the above two experiments delivering promising results, 5G (and 6G) drone sensing networks piggybacking on commercial masts looks like something that will be genuinely useful for defense, with little extra investment required.

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