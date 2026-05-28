At 48% off, this $21 TP-Link Ethernet Switch is the perfect upgrade for 4K streaming and gaming at home at an almost record-low price — near half price discount on this managed fanless gigabit upgrade for your LAN comes with eight additional ports

A brilliant and budget-friendly network switch from a top brand has just gone on sale for a limited time only. Amazon has slashed this TP-Link 8-port unmanaged Ethernet Switch in price to just $20.86 right now, saving you 48% on its usual list price.

● Check out this deal on Amazon

The data crunchers at Camelcamelcamel confirm that this is an almost record low price, only going lower once before, back in January 2020. This is a seriously good offer for a switch that will unlock an additional eight ports on your network, although one of those ports will be used to connect it to your existing LAN. This isn't an unmanaged switch (despite the Amazon product image), so you will need to configure it, but TP-Link makes this easy with a simple setup process. It's designed to be plug-and-play, and you can hook it up to your existing router or modem without high-end configuration (unless you want that) using a standard Ethernet cable.

There isn't a better option out there for speed and latency on a home network. WiFi might have improved since the early years, but it's still prone to interference, and distance from the router is a problem. A switch like this TL-SG108E model is the perfect antidote, offering gigabit speeds to help you completely max out the bandwidth on your internet connection for high-speed gaming or 4K video streaming, along with file transfers and more.