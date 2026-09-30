Grab this 10-port gigabit PoE+ switch with up to 60W of power for under $38, a new record low — Ugreen switch upgrades your home network with eight power-delivery ports for cameras and Wi-Fi extenders

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Unlock super-fast speeds for your network with up to 60W of power delivery

Ugreen 10-port PoE+ gigabit network switch deal
(Image credit: Future / Ugreen)

If you want to expand your home network with cameras, WiFi extenders, and other smart home tech, you'll want to invest in a good power-over-Ethernet switch. At the minute, a Ugreen 10-port PoE+ switch is on sale for just $37.79 on Amazon. That's a new record low for this model, and it unlocks eight extra PoE+ ports (and 10 in total) for your network, at a price that's much more affordable than many of its rivals.

Check out this deal on Amazon

Ugreen 10-port PoE+ Gigabit Ethernet Switch
Save 24%
Ugreen 10-port PoE+ Gigabit Ethernet Switch: was $49.99 now $37.79 at Amazon

The Ugreen 10-port PoE+ network switch offers Gigabit speeds and 30W per-port of power over each Ethernet cable across eight different ports, with two ports used as uplink ports for data connection to your main network.

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Ben Stockton
Ben Stockton
Deals Writer

Ben Stockton is a deals writer at Tom’s Hardware. He's been writing about technology since 2018, with bylines at PCGamesN, How-To Geek, and Tom’s Guide, among others. When he’s not hunting down the best bargains, he’s busy tinkering with his homelab or watching old Star Trek episodes.