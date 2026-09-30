Grab this 10-port gigabit PoE+ switch with up to 60W of power for under $38, a new record low — Ugreen switch upgrades your home network with eight power-delivery ports for cameras and Wi-Fi extenders

If you want to expand your home network with cameras, WiFi extenders, and other smart home tech, you'll want to invest in a good power-over-Ethernet switch. At the minute, a Ugreen 10-port PoE+ switch is on sale for just $37.79 on Amazon. That's a new record low for this model, and it unlocks eight extra PoE+ ports (and 10 in total) for your network, at a price that's much more affordable than many of its rivals.

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Ugreen is a brand that you'll see a lot on Amazon, from network gear like this to wall chargers and peripherals. It's budget-focused, with reasonable prices that hide some pretty well-designed hardware. Here, you're getting a 10-port switch that supports the PoE+ standard (IEEE 802.3at), which means it can deliver up to 30W of power for devices on each individual port.

In practice, that means you can hook up newer and much faster devices to this switch, with power and data both being delivered over a single Ethernet cable. The switch supports 60W in total using a cascade system. If the power draw hits 60W, it'll shut down ports to prevent overload, starting from port 8 to port 1, so you can prioritize the ports you want and need the most. The switch will automatically detect PoE devices, so it won't short out a normal device like your PC or laptop by accident. Extended power delivery mode means that you can connect devices as far as 820 feet away, too.

If you're building a smart home network with plenty of devices to power, a switch like this will prove useful. This particular Ugreen switch is unmanaged, so there isn't a huge setup process to work through, and it should work immediately when you plug it into your existing hardware. That does mean it'll lack some of the extra customization that a more expensive managed switch could offer, but for most users, the ease of use will be the bigger draw anyway.

Almost any Ethernet-ready device will work with this switch, even if they aren't able to take advantage of its power delivery. Laptops, PCs, NAS drives, printers, TVs, game consoles, IP cameras, and more will work with this switch.

You're also getting the bonus of speed here. This Ugreen switch delivers gigabit speeds across your network, so you can leave WiFi latency and lag issues far behind when you're playing games or streaming Netflix shows. Ethernet connections using this switch will help you max out the bandwidth from your ISP. You've also got two uplink ports which you can hook up to your existing network for the best bandwidth.

The $37.79 sale price for this 10-port Ugreen switch is a great one, but it's only around for a limited-time only. If you want to pick up this fanless, lightning-protected, compact Gigabit PoE+ switch, you'll need to get your order in before the deal runs out.