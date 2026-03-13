Grab this £59.99 TP-Link wireless router with Wi-Fi 7 support at its lowest ever price — 31% discount unlocks faster connections for lag-free streaming and gaming

Don’t suffer lag or buffering on your home network, because there’s a seriously good TP-Link router on sale right now. The TP-Link Archer BE3600 is on sale for just £59.99, a 31% discount that brings it back down to its lowest ever price on Amazon during its Spring Sale Days event.

This is already one of the best Wi-Fi routers you could buy on a budget, but the discount makes it even more appealing. As our TP-Link Archer BE3600 review shows, this is a router that is able to add Wi-Fi 7 support to your network on the cheap, with a few caveats, delivering strong performance at 2.4 and 5 GHz at close range.

This is a no-nonsense router with a flat, rectangular shape and four antennas for maximum coverage. It includes one 2.5 Gbps port for your WAN connection, with another 2.5 Gbps port for LAN, as well as three additional 1 Gbps LAN ports. You’ve also got a single USB 3.0 port, which you can use to hook up a printer or USB external drive. Initial setup and configuration are a breeze, too, with users able to set their own config using the router’s web portal.

The main trade-off, however, is that this router doesn’t support the full Wi-Fi 7 spec, so you’re missing the 6 GHz band. That said, performance at 2.4 GHz, which is still the dominant Wi-Fi band and one you’ll need to use to connect legacy devices, is excellent with the BE600 at close range. You'd also be expected to pay a higher price for a router with better specs.

That brings us back to the core of what makes this router so great: the price. This will be a noticeable upgrade over an older or ISP-issued router, and, for the £59.99 sale price on this TP-Link Archer BE3600, you’re getting a serious bargain. Amazon’s sale event is expected to end on March 16th; however, so you’ve not got long to pick up this bargain.

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