Grab this $8.97 TP-Link Ethernet Switch to ditch Wi-Fi lag and unlock 4K streaming and gaming at home — huge 47% discount for compact, fanless gigabit hub with five additional ports for your network

One of our favorite budget-friendly network switches has just gone on sale. Amazon have cut back the price of this already budget-friendly TP-Link Litewave 5-port unmanaged Ethernet Switch, knocking it down to just $8.97 right now for a limited time only.

● Check out this deal on Amazon

We've seen the LS1500G yo-yo in price over the last few months, according to the data from Camelcamelcamel, but that doesn't detract from what a bargain it is at this price. This 47% saving is enough to bring it back down to record low pricing, so if you're looking for a network switch to upgrade your home network, this is the perfect opportunity to do so.

What you're getting with the TP-Link Litewave 5-Port LS1005G is a fully unmanaged switch that will unlock additional Ethernet ports on your network. It'll plug straight into your existing router or modem setup without configuration. It just requires you to switch it on, hook it up to your router or modem's WAN port, and any devices you connect up to the four remaining ports should work immediately. You won't find a better option for speed and latency at home than a wired LAN connection like this, especially if you've got an ultra-fast internet connection that you want to max out for gaming or streaming content.

Speed is the ultimate point here, because gigabit speeds means you won't have to worry about slowdowns or lag when you're using the devices in your home. That's a contrast to Wi-Fi, where interference and distance from your router can have serious issues on the quality of your connection, compared to this rock-solid, dedicated wired connection.

You don't need a huge amount of physical space to spare to use it, either. The LS1005G is just 2.8 x 3.5 x 0.9 inches in size, which is small enough to hide in a convenient place near your existing router, or further afield in your home or office. This TP-Link switch is fanless, so it should stay completely silent while you're using it, no matter what devices you're using.

There just isn't a better option than an unmanaged switch like this TP-Link Litewave LS1005G if you're looking for a plug-and-forget option for your network. It might not have the same customization options as a more expensive managed switch, but the functionality on this LS1005G will be more than enough for most users. It'll work with almost any Ethernet-ready device you own, too, from PCs and laptops to NAS drives, game consoles, IP cameras, printers, and TVs. You can also use it to plug in another router or Wi-Fi extender in another area of your home.

This is a deal that is often popular when it goes on sale, so take advantage of the $8.97 sale price for the TP-Link Litewave 5-port LS1005G while you can. The limited-time-only price offered by Amazon is likely to expire soon, and there's no guarantee when it'll pop down in price again.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, Gaming Chair, Best Wi-Fi Routers, Best Motherboard, or CPU Deals pages.