Grab this $8.97 TP-Link Ethernet Switch to ditch Wi-Fi lag and unlock 4K streaming and gaming at home — huge 47% discount for compact, fanless gigabit hub with five additional ports for your network

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This TP-Link switch will unlock gigabit speeds around your home or office

TP-Link LS1500G Ethernet switch deal
(Image credit: Future / TP-Link)

One of our favorite budget-friendly network switches has just gone on sale. Amazon have cut back the price of this already budget-friendly TP-Link Litewave 5-port unmanaged Ethernet Switch, knocking it down to just $8.97 right now for a limited time only.

Check out this deal on Amazon

TP-Link Litewave 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch LS1005G
Save 47%
TP-Link Litewave 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch LS1005G: was $16.99 now $8.97 at Amazon

The TP-Link Litewave 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch LS1005G provides four additional Ethernet ports, delivering reliable, high-speed wired internet for your gaming PC, NAS, console, TV, and other connected devices.

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Speed is the ultimate point here, because gigabit speeds means you won't have to worry about slowdowns or lag when you're using the devices in your home. That's a contrast to Wi-Fi, where interference and distance from your router can have serious issues on the quality of your connection, compared to this rock-solid, dedicated wired connection.

You don't need a huge amount of physical space to spare to use it, either. The LS1005G is just 2.8 x 3.5 x 0.9 inches in size, which is small enough to hide in a convenient place near your existing router, or further afield in your home or office. This TP-Link switch is fanless, so it should stay completely silent while you're using it, no matter what devices you're using.

There just isn't a better option than an unmanaged switch like this TP-Link Litewave LS1005G if you're looking for a plug-and-forget option for your network. It might not have the same customization options as a more expensive managed switch, but the functionality on this LS1005G will be more than enough for most users. It'll work with almost any Ethernet-ready device you own, too, from PCs and laptops to NAS drives, game consoles, IP cameras, printers, and TVs. You can also use it to plug in another router or Wi-Fi extender in another area of your home.

This is a deal that is often popular when it goes on sale, so take advantage of the $8.97 sale price for the TP-Link Litewave 5-port LS1005G while you can. The limited-time-only price offered by Amazon is likely to expire soon, and there's no guarantee when it'll pop down in price again.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, Gaming Chair, Best Wi-Fi Routers, Best Motherboard, or CPU Deals pages.