Grab this $8.98 TP-Link gigabit Ethernet switch for lag-free 4K streaming and gaming — save nearly 50% on silent unmanaged 5-port hub to instantly expand your LAN

There's no need to settle for a bad network connection when there's a superb deal on this TP-Link Lightwave 5-port unmanaged Ethernet switch that you could take advantage of. This gigabit TP-Link switch is down to just $8.98 right now as part of Amazon's Big Spring Sale event for a limited time only.

● Check out this deal on Amazon

We've seen this TP-Link switch yo-yo in price in recent months, according to Camelcamelcamel's data, but this 47% saving brings it right back to its record low. You'll want a network switch like this one to unlock extra Ethernet ports on your wired network, plugging straight into your existing router. There isn't a better alternative to a wired LAN connection like this if you want to use the full potential of your internet connection for gaming or streaming.

The speed is my favorite feature on this TP-Link Litewave 5-Port LS1005G switch. It offers gigabit speeds, so you don't have to worry about irritating slowdowns, and you can say goodbye to the lag and interference you can see on a Wi-Fi connection, relying instead on a rock-solid, dedicated wired connection. This switch is unmanaged, which means you don't need to worry about complicated configurations or a difficult setup process. It just requires you to switch it on, hook it up to your router or modem's WAN port, and any devices you connect up to the four remaining ports should work immediately.

This TP-Link switch doesn't require a huge amount of physical space. It measures 2.8 x 3.5 x 0.9 inches, which should allow you to hide it pretty well in a convenient place around your existing router or around your home. It's fanless and should be completely silent while in use, so it won't interrupt you while you're watching a movie or playing games.

For a network novice who just wants a plug-and-forget solution, there isn't a better option than an unmanaged switch. While it won't offer the same level of customization as a (typically more expensive) managed switch, this TP-Link Litewave LS1005G is going to be more than plenty for most users. You can expect it to work with almost any Ethernet-capable device without trade-offs, whether it's a PC, laptop, NAS, games console, IP camera, printer, TV, or even another router or Wi-Fi extender for your home.

We've seen how popular this switch can be, and a $8.98 sale price for the TP-Link Litewave 5-port LS1005G is one that you shouldn't ignore. It never stays on sale for long, and you can expect this limited-time deal to prove very popular. If it runs out, take a look at this Ugreen 5-port switch for just $7.99 instead. Ugreen doesn't have the same brand recognition as TP-Link, but it is a dollar less, and it should offer a similar level of functionality if you miss out on that deal.

Either way, if you're sick of WiFi drop-outs or slowdowns, then a network switch is a great and affordable option to fix the problem. The TP-Link model is our first choice, but the Ugreen alternative will work in a pinch. Either way, with Amazon's Big Spring Sale event now in full swing, we'll expect to see these switches sell out fast, so you'll need to be quick if you want to secure one.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, Gaming Chair, Best Wi-Fi Routers, Best Motherboard, or CPU Deals pages.