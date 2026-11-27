If you're looking at wiring up your home or figuring out your entire networking situation, nothing ever beats being plugged into an Ethernet port. The TP-Link LS1005G Lightwave 5-port unmanaged Ethernet switch is back down to its lowest-ever price at just $7.99 on Amazon as a part of their Black Friday sale. At over 53% off, an unmanaged switch buys you freedom and, crucially, more Ethernet ports to play around with. This device is ideal for those looking to connect essential devices via Ethernet, like networked cameras, an office full of electronics, or a multi-system homelab setup.

When the switch is this cheap, it's difficult to overstate how useful it could be if you're a resident tinkerer like any of us on the Tom's Hardware staff team. Each port can deliver full gigabit speeds across a 10Gbps backplane on the switch. That means if you're running a rapid setup, you'll still get gigabit-level speeds across all devices that are connected to this unit.

It's also useful for those who have mesh networks, with only one single Ethernet port coming out of a satellite node. This unmanaged switch will give you access to more ports and more wired devices without the pitfalls of hooking things up over Wi-Fi, which can be prone to interference or latency. In this scenario, though, you're ideally looking at the satellite node running a wired backhaul across your network to maintain stability and avoid pitfalls like packet loss.

Given the price, it's important to note what you don't get with an inexpensive, unmanaged switch such as this. You won't receive any Power over Ethernet on the LS1005G switch, so if your networked cameras rely on it, you should look elsewhere. Additionally, as it's unmanaged, you cannot... well... manage it. Strictly speaking, 1Gbps should be more than enough bandwidth for most at-home use cases, such as NAS systems or sending files across your network. But if you're regularly sending larger files and have the infrastructure to support it, then looking at a unit with faster ports might be worthwhile for you, but if you don't think you'll hit the gigabit ceiling often, it's a perfect set-and-forget device.

In particular, for the gamers among you, gigabit ports will be more than stable enough to support online gaming, even in titles that demand no packet loss, like online Rollback netcode in competitive fighting games like Street Fighter 6 and Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves. Remember, sustaining the harmony of a wired network does have its benefits! At under $8 on Amazon, TP-Link's unmanaged switch fits a huge variety of use cases and is also just handy to keep around, in case you'll need one later down the line.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.