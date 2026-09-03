Score a gigabit LAN upgrade for less than $10 with this limited-time TP-Link switch deal — plug-and-play network upgrade for your home or office unlocks 5 ultra-fast Ethernet ports to help you ditch laggy Wi-Fi

A bad network connection at home or in your office doesn't have to be permanent, because you can grab a wired upgrade for less than $10 right now. This gigabit TP-Link switch is down to $9.98, but only for a limited time.

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This TP-Link switch does often vary in price, according to Camelcamelcamel's data, but under $10 is a good deal price for this model. A network switch like this will unlock extra Ethernet ports on your wired network and will plug straight into your existing router. There isn't a better alternative to a wired LAN connection for maxing out the bandwidth on your internet connection, especially if you want to play games or stream 4K video.

Speed is the ultimate value of this TP-Link Litewave 5-Port LS1005G switch, too. You're getting gigabit Ethernet speeds, meaning you don't have to worry about lag or slowdowns if your internet connection is fast enough. This is an unmanaged switch, so there's no need for you to configure it or navigate a difficult setup process. Just switch it on, plug it in using your router or modem's WAN port, and you'll be able to use the four remaining ports.

Measuring just 2.8 x 3.5 x 0.9 inches in size, you won't need a lot of space for this TP-Link switch, and you should be able to place it in a convenient location near your router or around your home with a long enough cable. It's silent, with no fans, so it won't interrupt you while you're gaming or streaming, either.

You won't find a better plug-and-play solution for a beginner than an unmanaged wired network switch like this one. The downside is that it won't offer the same level of customization, with managed switches offering more features and configuration settings at a higher price. This TP-Link Litewave LS1005G is going to be fine for most users, though, and it'll work with almost any Ethernet-capable device you own without any issue, including PCs, laptops, NAS drives, games consoles, IP cameras, and even another router or Wi-Fi extender.

Rather than deal with a slow, laggy connection, paying $9.98 for this TP-Link Litewave 5-port LS1005G switch can be a quick and immediate upgrade to your wired network. The limited-time deal won't last for long, so if you want to grab it for under $10, you'll need to be quick.