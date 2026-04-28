This £8.59 TP-Link gigabit Ethernet switch is the ultimate budget upgrade for lag-free gaming and streaming — ideal solution for ditching laggy Wi-Fi connections unlocks four extra high-speed ports on your network

If you need to upgrade the wired connectivity in your home, you're going to want to pick up this TP-Link Litewave 5-Port LS1005G Ethernet switch, which has dropped to an unbelievably low £8.59 right now. This switch will unlock an extra four Ethernet ports on your network, using one of the five ports to connect up to your existing router with a standard cable. There isn't a better way to connect to a home network than using a wired connection like this, especially if you're in desperate need to upgrade your bandwidth for gaming or streaming.

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This TP-Link switch unlocks gigabit speeds on your network, which will be a noticeable improvement if you're used to using a slow Wi-Fi connection, letting you ditch the lag and interference immediately. A switch like this will deliver a rock-solid, dedicated connection to any number of devices in your home. The LS1005G model here is unmanaged, meaning you won't need to worry about any complicated setup process. Configuration isn't necessary, either, and you should only need to connect an Ethernet cable between your router or modem and the switch's WAN port to get things started, leaving the other four ports for your PC and other devices.

This TP-Link device isn't huge or heavy to handle, and won't take up a lot of space in your home or office. It measures just 7.12 x 8.89 x 2.2 cm (2.8 x 3.5 x 0.9 inches) across, and will fit neatly close to your existing router or, if you're spreading the connections further afield, in any other convenient location you need. It doesn't need fans to keep it cool, and it won't make any noise, so it shouldn't disrupt your existing setup.

Unmanaged switches like the TP-Link Litewave LS1005G on sale here are suited to just about everyone: technophobes and technophiles alike won't have a trouble using them as a plug-and-play solution for expanding a home network. The only downside, if it is one, is that it won't offer as much customization as a managed switch, but those switches typically cost far more money to purchase (certainly more than a tenner). Most users won't see that as a problem, however, and you won't have any problem using this device with almost any Ethernet-capable device, from PCs and laptops to TVs, game consoles, printers, and even other routers or Wi-Fi extenders.

The £8.59 sale price for this TP-Link Litewave LS1005G gigabit Ethernet switch is a seriously great one for a device that will significantly improve the connections in your home, especially from a top brand. Amazon's sale page is clear: this is a deal that's selling fast, so if you want to grab this epic home networking bargain for yourself, you'd better be quick before the deal (or the stock) runs out.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, Gaming Chair, Best Wi-Fi Routers, Best Motherboard, or CPU Deals pages.