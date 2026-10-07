This $7.99 TP-Link gigabit switch lets you cheaply upgrade your home network, and it's back at its lowest ever price — unmanaged LAN switch that adds five high-speed Ethernet ports to your setup for lag-free gaming or streaming

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Expand your local network with gigabit speeds

TP-Link LS1005G gigabit Ethernet switch deal
(Image credit: Future / TP-Link)

Wi-Fi is great until you hit lag, network congestion, or interference. If you need to expand your network, you'll want a network switch with gigabit speeds. Luckily, Amazon's big sale means you can pick up this TP-Link Lightwave 5-port unmanaged Ethernet switch for just $7.99 right now, bringing it back down to its lowest-ever price.

Check out this deal on Amazon

TP-Link Litewave 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch LS1005G
Save 20%
TP-Link Litewave 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch LS1005G: was $9.99 now $7.99 at Amazon

Back to a record low price

The TP-Link Litewave 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch LS1005G provides four additional Ethernet ports, delivering reliable, high-speed wired internet for your gaming PC, NAS, console, TV, and other connected devices.

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UGREEN 5-port Gigabit Ethernet Switch (35492US)
Save 20% ($2)
UGREEN 5-port Gigabit Ethernet Switch (35492US): was $9.99 now $7.99 at Amazon

Another brilliantly-priced gigabit Ethernet switch, this Ugreen model has five ports, no fans for silent running, and should work with all of your usual wired networking devices.

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Ben Stockton
Ben Stockton
Deals Writer

Ben Stockton is a deals writer at Tom’s Hardware. He's been writing about technology since 2018, with bylines at PCGamesN, How-To Geek, and Tom’s Guide, among others. When he’s not hunting down the best bargains, he’s busy tinkering with his homelab or watching old Star Trek episodes.