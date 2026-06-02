Asus unveils its first Wi-Fi 8 router — ROG Rapture GT-BN98 Pro offers up to 2x real-world throughput uplift over Wi-Fi 7

Now that Wi-Fi 7 has been on the market for a few years and has matured, Wi-Fi 8 is the next logical step in the quest to advance wireless connectivity. TP-Link teased its upcoming Archer 8 Wi-Fi 8 router last week, and now Asus has pulled the wraps off its upcoming ROG Rapture GT-BN98 Pro gaming router.

At first glance, the ROG Rapture GT-BN98 Pro doesn’t look too far removed from the ROG Rapture GT-BE98 Pro Wi-Fi 7 router. They seemingly share the exact exterior design, right down to the eight antennas, front LED panel, buttons, exposed heatsink, and clear ROG panel. However, Asus is using an unnamed Wi-Fi 8 chipset inside.

Asus hasn’t provided any concrete performance figures we can compare to its existing Wi-Fi 7 routers, but it does offer some broad generalizations. It claims that the ROG Rapture GT-BN98 Pro offers up to a 2x improvement in median throughput and 2x greater coverage for IoT devices. Asus also claims that it will provide lower latency via Multi-AP coordination and allow higher performance in crowded wireless environments. These are all enhancements afforded by the Wi-Fi 8 standard, rather than anything that Asus is doing on its own to improve performance.

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(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

That’s not to say that Asus has sprinkled its own magic on the ROG Rapture GT-BN98 Pro. Asus has a collection of tools at its disposal that it lumps under the AI Game Boost feature. The ROG Rapture GT-BN98 Pro can automatically optimize and accelerate gaming traffic over the physical LAN ports and via Wi-Fi. There’s also adaptive QoS, which provides on-demand bandwidth allocation and network optimizations for specific online games using GTNet.

While all the major performance benefits come from the wireless side, the ROG Rapture GT-BN98 Pro also has relatively beefy wired networking capabilities. The router includes four 2.5 GbE LAN ports (one of which can be used for WAN), a 1 GbE LAN port, a 10 GbE LAN/Gaming port, and a 10 GbE WAN port. The two 10 GbE ports c