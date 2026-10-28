FCC rebuffs TP-Link again as it attempts to sell Wi-Fi 8 gear in the US — FCC alleges inaccurate documentation and out-of-spec power levels for routers

TP-Link has been trying everything in its power to gain conditional approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). According to a new Bloomberg report , the FCC is citing discrepancies in power levels in TP-Link routers as the latest roadblock on its path to selling new Wi-Fi 8 products stateside .

In letters dated October 15, 2026, the FCC Office of Engineering and Technology made some damning claims about TP-Link's reporting practices. Specifically, the FCC alleged that TP-Link "included false or incorrect information in its applications” related to equipment authorizations for four individual router models (including high-end Archer models ).

For a company that truly needs to dot every "i" and cross every "t" when it comes to a Trump administration that is increasingly skeptical of TP-Link's past ties and motives, any perceived missteps are even more magnified. However, in addition to the alleged wonky product information provided to the FCC, perhaps more troubling is that three of the four routers under scrutiny also had higher-than-allowed power usage levels.

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In addition to power limits, the FCC's testing regimen for routers includes evaluations of electromagnetic compatibility (EMC), radio frequency (RF) emissions, and national security compliance . The latter has been a big sticking point with the FCC and the U.S. Department of Defense given the proliferation of TP-Link networking gear in civilian and governmental capacities.

We reached out to TP-Link about the FCC’s findings and were provided with the following statement:

"Routine spot checks have been a standard FCC practice across the consumer electronics industry for many years, and individual product test results can occasionally vary.

TP-Link Systems fully supports the FCC’s Office of Engineering and Technology and its role of ensuring that all manufacturers adhere to prescribed specifications for their certified products. We remain fully committed to working collaboratively with the FCC to resolve any technical questions that arise — and if necessary, address any confirmed technical issues as swiftly as possible."

It will likely take a lot more convincing to appease the FCC, which has so far given TP-Link the cold shoulder. And it’s not just the FCC; members of Congress and multiple state attorneys general have filed their grievances with TP-Link over alleged consumer privacy violations and Chinese ties.