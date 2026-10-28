FCC rebuffs TP-Link again as it attempts to sell Wi-Fi 8 gear in the US — FCC alleges inaccurate documentation and out-of-spec power levels for routers

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“The FCC won’t let me be”

TP-Link Wifi Router Render
(Image credit: TP-Link)

TP-Link has been trying everything in its power to gain conditional approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). According to a new Bloomberg report, the FCC is citing discrepancies in power levels in TP-Link routers as the latest roadblock on its path to selling new Wi-Fi 8 products stateside.

In letters dated October 15, 2026, the FCC Office of Engineering and Technology made some damning claims about TP-Link's reporting practices. Specifically, the FCC alleged that TP-Link "included false or incorrect information in its applications” related to equipment authorizations for four individual router models (including high-end Archer models).

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Brandon Hill
Brandon Hill
Senior Editor

Brandon Hill is a senior editor at Tom's Hardware. He has written about PC and Mac tech since the late 1990s with bylines at AnandTech, DailyTech, and Hot Hardware. When he is not consuming copious amounts of tech news, he can be found enjoying the NC mountains or the beach with his wife and two sons.