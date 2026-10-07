Florida sues TP-Link for ‘lying about the safety of its routers’ — state claims that manufacturer misrepresented its security and ties to China

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TP-Link is estimated to have 50% to 65% of the consumer router market in the U.S.

TP-Link Deco BE63 mesh router
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier just announced that the state is suing TP-Link, claiming that the company has been “lying about the safety of its routers and its ties to the CCP.” Uthmeier posted a minute-and-a-half video clip on X, saying that TP-Link’s claims of having safe routers aren’t true.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.