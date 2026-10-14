GFiber and Qualcomm announce Wi-Fi 8 gateway — 20 Gig customers to be first to receive next-gen wireless upgrade

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GFiber 20 Gig customers are about to receive an upgrade from Wi-Fi 7 to Wi-Fi 8

GFiber
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Wi-Fi 8 (802.111bn) specification hasn't even been ratified by the IEEE yet, but that isn’t stopping manufacturers from getting an early jump on supported hardware. Late last month, TP-Link announced that it was taking preorders for its first Wi-Fi 8 consumer router, and we’re now learning that GFiber will soon offer its own branded Wi-Fi 8 Premium Gateway for its 20 Gig customers.

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Brandon Hill
Brandon Hill
Senior Editor

Brandon Hill is a senior editor at Tom's Hardware. He has written about PC and Mac tech since the late 1990s with bylines at AnandTech, DailyTech, and Hot Hardware. When he is not consuming copious amounts of tech news, he can be found enjoying the NC mountains or the beach with his wife and two sons.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • derekullo
    I propose instead of gigabits we use numbers of Encarta 2004 installs per second !
    20 gigabits per second is exactly equal to 1 Encarta 2004 install per second (2.5 gigabytes per second) !!!
    Reply