Over the past few years, as Wi-Fi 7 has proliferated through the consumer router market, we’ve routinely seen dual-band Wi-Fi 7 routers dip below $100, and in some cases, even below $80. While that pricing is great for those who want the lowest barrier to entry for Wi-Fi 7, those dual-band offerings lack the higher-performance 6 GHz band. That isn’t the case with the TP-Link Archer BE9500, which is currently available for an incredibly low $89.99 at Best Buy .

Save 55% ($110) TP-Link Archer BE9500: was $199.99 now $89.99 at Best Buy The TP-Link Archer BE9500 is a budget-friendly tri-band Wi-Fi 7 router delivering speeds up to 9.5 Gbps. It features an ultra-fast 10 Gbps WAN/LAN port, two 2.5 Gbps LAN ports, two 1 GbE LAN ports, and 320 MHz channel support on the 6 GHz band. It covers up to 2,600 sq. ft.

That price gets you a tri-band router, offering 1,032 Mbps speeds on the 2.4 GHz band, up to 2,722 Mbps on the 5 GHz band, and up to 5,776 Mbps on the 6 GHz band. That is a compelling wireless setup for less than $90, but it doesn't stop there. You'll find two 2.5 GbE LAN ports, two 1 GbE LAN ports, and even a 10 GbE WAN/LAN port for connecting to a high-speed fiber internet gateway. The fact that we're also seeing 10 GbE at this price point is shocking, which makes this deal even more of an outlier in the Wi-Fi 7 router market.

I reviewed the very similar Archer BE9700 back in 2025. While they look identical from the outside, the Archer 9700 includes four 2.5 GbE LAN ports instead of just two. When we tested the Archer 9700, we saw just over 2,500 Mbps speeds in iPerf3 at close range. The Archer BE9500 should offer similar wireless speeds.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Other items of note with the Archer BE9500 are that it includes a USB 3.0 port for hooking up a printer or storage device, it features six poseable antennas, and can be easily configured using the TP-Link WebGUI on a desktop or the Tether app on your smartphone.

This $89.99 price is advertised as an early Black Friday special, so we suggest that you strike now before Best Buy runs out of stock, or the price shoots back up to its usual $100+ realm.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.