Grab an $80 discount on this TP-Link Wi-Fi 7 router with five 2.5G Ethernet ports — limited-time deal on the Archer BE550 nets a tri-band router with fast speeds to upgrade your home network

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Upgrade your home network with this Wi-Fi 7 router

TP-Link Archer BE550 Wi-Fi 7 router deal
(Image credit: Future / TP-Link)

Good Wi-Fi is essential around the home, but there's no guarantee that your ISP-provided router is getting its signal where you need it to go. If you're sick of lag, Wi-Fi dropping out, and slow speeds, you'll want to consider this limited-time deal on a TP-Link router. You can pick up the TP-Link Archer BE550 for $169.99 right now, saving you 32% off its list price.

Check out this TP-Link router deal on Amazon

TP-Link Archer BE550
Save 32% ($80)
TP-Link Archer BE550: was $249.99 now $169.99 at Amazon

The TP-Link Archer BE550 router packs six antennas, unlocking Wi-Fi 7 support for your network, with five 2.5 Gb Ethernet ports to help you future-proof your home network.

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Ben Stockton
Ben Stockton
Deals Writer

Ben Stockton is a deals writer at Tom’s Hardware. He's been writing about technology since 2018, with bylines at PCGamesN, How-To Geek, and Tom’s Guide, among others. When he’s not hunting down the best bargains, he’s busy tinkering with his homelab or watching old Star Trek episodes.