Grab an $80 discount on this TP-Link Wi-Fi 7 router with five 2.5G Ethernet ports — limited-time deal on the Archer BE550 nets a tri-band router with fast speeds to upgrade your home network

Good Wi-Fi is essential around the home, but there's no guarantee that your ISP-provided router is getting its signal where you need it to go. If you're sick of lag, Wi-Fi dropping out, and slow speeds, you'll want to consider this limited-time deal on a TP-Link router. You can pick up the TP-Link Archer BE550 for $169.99 right now, saving you 32% off its list price.

● Check out this TP-Link router deal on Amazon

This is a tri-band Wi-Fi 7 router with no less than six antennas to deliver maximum coverage across a typical household in the U.S. This gives you a combined maximum theoretical speed of 9.3 Gbps, split across the 6 GHz band for Wi-Fi 7, along with 5 and 2.4 GHz. If you're using a recent-enough device, Multi-Link Operation (or MLO) means you're able to use different bands, like 5 GHz and 6 GHz, simultaneously for faster speeds and greater reliability.

While a lot of modern routers skimp out on high-speed Ethernet ports, you're getting a full set of 2.5 Gb Ethernet connectors here with the BE550, which is also known as the BE9300. One is for WAN, so your internet connection, along with four for other local devices you'll want to hook up, like your gaming PC. Even if your PC is a little older and doesn't feature a 2.5 Gb Ethernet port, it'll be able to hit the maximum speeds for that port with these connections.

You've got everything else you'd expect from a modern Wi-Fi 7 router here, too. It has a USB port for sharing an external hard drive on your local network, for instance. It also includes support for a mesh-style network, along with per-device Quality of Service controls, meaning you can set up priority for traffic on certain devices on a congested network. For instance, if you've got one PC downloading while you're trying to play games, you can prioritize one over the other with QoS. It also supports tagged VLANs, meaning you can configure your network with separated virtual networks for different devices to keep them isolated.

The $169.99 sale price for this TP-Link Archer BE550 is a good one for a router that can add Wi-Fi 7 support, along with a whole host of other features, to your local network. If you're struggling to get a signal and want an upgrade, this router is a good option, but with this limited-time deal set to run out in only a few hours, you don't have long to grab it at this price.