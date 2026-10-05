Grab this $79.98 TP-Link wireless router with Wi-Fi 7 support at its lowest ever price — 33% discount on Archer BE3600 delivers multi-gigabit speeds for lag-free streaming and gaming

Why suffer lag or buffering on your home network when there's a budget-friendly TP-Link router on sale at a record-low price? Ahead of the official Big Deal Days launch, Amazon has slashed this TP-Link Archer BE3600 wireless router to $79.98. That's a 33% discount on its list price and the lowest it's ever been seen on Amazon to date.

You won't be surprised to find that this is one of the best Wi-Fi routers you can pick up on a budget, but that's before this discount. You'll see in our TP-Link Archer BE3600 review why this is such a good deal, as this router adds Wi-Fi 7 support to your network cheaply and easily, albeit with a few caveats. Those aside, you're still getting strong performance for 2.4 and 5 GHz with this router.

All in all, this is a no-nonsense router with a pretty basic design. You're getting a flat, rectangular box with four antennas for good wireless coverage. There's one 2.5 Gbps WAN port for your internet connection, another 2.5 Gbps for your LAN, and another three ports rated at 1 Gbps. There's also a single USB 3.0 port, which'll be useful if you want to hook up a printer or USB external hard drive to your network as a basic NAS drive. You'll find TP-Link's initial setup and configuration easy, too, using the router's web portal.

There's one trade-off you'll need to consider. This router doesn't support the full Wi-Fi 7 specification as it doesn't include the 6 GHz band. That's a shame, but you'll find that performance at 2.4 GHz, still the dominant Wi-Fi band and one you'll need for all your legacy devices, is still excellent with this BE3600 router at close range. You'd easily pay more for a router that had these specs elsewhere.

It's the price that sells this router, and why you'll want to consider it for your network. This would make for a brilliant upgrade over an ISP-issued router, or to use as a secondary repeater around your home. The $79.98 sale price for this TP-Link Archer BE3600 (also known as the BE230) is the best it's ever been, so if you want to grab it, now's your chance, as we'd expect prices to go back up once Amazon's sale event ends later this week.