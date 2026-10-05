Grab this $79.98 TP-Link wireless router with Wi-Fi 7 support at its lowest ever price — 33% discount on Archer BE3600 delivers multi-gigabit speeds for lag-free streaming and gaming

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A budget-friendly upgrade for your wireless network

TP-Link Archer BE3600 Wi-Fi 7 router
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Why suffer lag or buffering on your home network when there's a budget-friendly TP-Link router on sale at a record-low price? Ahead of the official Big Deal Days launch, Amazon has slashed this TP-Link Archer BE3600 wireless router to $79.98. That's a 33% discount on its list price and the lowest it's ever been seen on Amazon to date.

TP-Link Archer BE3600 Wi-Fi Router
Save 33%
TP-Link Archer BE3600 Wi-Fi Router: was $119.99 now $79.98 at Amazon

This TP-Link Archer BE3600 router is one of the best-value routers you can buy right now, offering some Wi-Fi 7 support and 2.5G LAN accessibility.

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Ben Stockton
Ben Stockton
Deals Writer

Ben Stockton is a deals writer at Tom’s Hardware. He's been writing about technology since 2018, with bylines at PCGamesN, How-To Geek, and Tom’s Guide, among others. When he’s not hunting down the best bargains, he’s busy tinkering with his homelab or watching old Star Trek episodes.