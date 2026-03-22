Huawei crowdfunds world’s first ‘Mesh Crystal Antenna’ Wi-Fi 7 router — stunning glowing ornament also has a ‘shark fin’ heat exhaust, but is currently a Japan market exclusive

Chinese tech giant Huawei has lined up a magical-looking Wi-Fi 7 router featuring the world’s first "metal mesh crystal antenna" (machine translation) on Japanese crowdfunding site GreenFunding. As well as the glowing crystal mountain at the center of the design, the router boasts a ‘shark fin’ heat exhaust system. It might be the nearest a home tech appliance has yet got to the gadget holy grail of combining sharks and laser beams.

ルーターは「隠す」から「魅せる」へ。「HUAWEI WiFi Mesh X3 Pro」 - YouTube Watch On

The lighting of the router and the mesh nodes can be configured or automatically change according to the time of day. Touch controls on the devices allow quick visual adjustments. A partner app facilitates greater control.

You will have formed your own idea about the visual appeal of the new Huawei WiFi Mesh X3 Pro. Whatever your opinion of its glowing physical presence, it seems like a bold move for Huawei to promote a piece of tech that is usually hidden away into the limelight. Actually, moving the router out of a hidden corner, into a central ornamental statement piece, will probably be good for the Wi-Fi signal in your home.

Article continues below