MSI unveils latest set of WiFi 7 gaming routers touting ultra-fast speeds — flagship RadiX BE19000 model comes with a built-in SSD slot for 'NAS Lite' experience and wireless speeds up to 19 Gbps

MSI have unveiled a new set of flagship WiFi 7 gaming routers to join its existing line-up. The new wireless routers, featuring the company's recent RadiX branding, have been announced during the Computex 2026 trade show in Taipei this week as part of MSI's 40 year anniversary celebrations.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The new networking kit, consisting of at least three routers showcased on the trade floor of the event so far, is led by the RadiX BE19000. This model offers 12-stream connections over WiFi 7 using MLO, across the 2.4, 5, and 6 GHz bands, and can reportedly deliver speeds of up to 19 Gbps simultaneously, with MLO helping to reduce latency, according to MSI.

This is a gaming router, so it's been fitted with features to suit persistent players. It has an integrated PCIe SSD slot, giving you what MSI is calling a "NAS Lite" experience for backups and file sharing. The router also comes with a quad-core CPU, rated at 1.8 GHz, for "high speed data processing."