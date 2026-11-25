Suppose you don’t need the extra speed and capacity that Wi-Fi 7 offers, and you just want something cheap to give you decent coverage throughout your house? Well, that’s where something like the TP-Link Archer AX1450 comes into focus. Walmart has the router on sale this week for $39 , a $10 discount off its regular asking price.

The Archer AX1450 is by no means a speed demon, delivering up to 250 Mbps over the 2.4 GHz band and up to 1,201 Mbps on the 5 GHz band. That should be more than sufficient if you have a 1 Gbps or lower broadband connection. You get one GbE WAN port and four GbE LAN ports for connecting your wired devices. The router features four antennas and four wireless streams.

You can manage the Archer AX1450 with the usual webGUI on a desktop/laptop or use the TP-Link Tether app to control the router from your smartphone or tablet.

There’s also the Netgear RAX5, which Walmart has on sale for $44.33 ($35 off its usual selling price). This is another Wi-Fi 6 router delivering up to 1.6 Gbps aggregate speeds. The router covers up to 1,500 square feet and includes a GbE WAN and four GbE LAN ports.

Save 20% ($10) TP-Link Archer AX1450: was $49 now $39 at Walmart The TP-Link Archer AX1450 is a Wi-Fi 6 router with four GbE LAN ports and up to 1.45 Gbps aggregate wireless speeds across 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands.

Save 45% ($35.66) Netgear Netgear RAX5: was $79.99 now $44.33 at Walmart The Netgear RAX5 is a Wi-Fi 6 router with four GbE LAN ports and up to 1.6 Gbps aggregate wireless speeds across 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands.

Keep in mind that the RAX5 isn’t meant for homes that have a ton of smartphones, computers, and smart home devices. It only reliably supports up to 20 wireless devices. So if you have a desktop, a laptop, a couple of TVs, and a couple of smartphones, the RAX5 should do perfectly fine handling the load. If you have more demanding needs, step up to one of the best Wi-Fi 7 routers .

As I previously mentioned, the TP-Link and Netgear routers are aimed at people who have less demanding wireless needs, and they’re priced to reflect this fact. They won’t win any throughput contests against their newer Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7 competition, but those routers will also cost you around twice as much money.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.