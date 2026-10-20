Save $60 on this TP-Link wireless router with ultra-fast Wi-Fi 7 support, now $189.98 — Archer BE9700 ships with six antennas and 'class-leading' 6 GHz performance to upgrade your home network

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Bring better speeds to your home network with this Wi-Fi 7 router

TP link router
(Image credit: Future)

There's no point upgrading your internet connection if you've got a bad Wi-Fi router slowing you down. If the ISP-provided router isn't up to the task, and you're ready to banish the lag, you'll want to pick up this TP-Link router, on sale for a limited time only. The TP-Link Archer BE9700, also known as the BE600, is down to $189.98 right now, giving you a 24% saving on its list price.

Check out this TP-Link router deal on Amazon

TP-Link Archer BE9700
Save 24% ($60.01)
TP-Link Archer BE9700: was $249.99 now $189.98 at Amazon

The TP-Link Archer BE9700 router has six antennas and adds Wi-Fi 7 support for your network, with one 10Gb WAN port and four additional 2.5 Gb Ethernet ports for high speed wired connectivity.

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Ben Stockton
Ben Stockton
Deals Writer

Ben Stockton is a deals writer at Tom’s Hardware. He's been writing about technology since 2018, with bylines at PCGamesN, How-To Geek, and Tom’s Guide, among others. When he’s not hunting down the best bargains, he’s busy tinkering with his homelab or watching old Star Trek episodes.