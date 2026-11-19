Internet connection speeds are consistently rising most everywhere in the world, and more than a few spots already have multi-gigabit service available. Making those kinds of speeds available throughout your house, however, requires a competent router that can handle both the high throughput and a fairly high number of connected devices. Enter the TP-Link Archer BE9500 Wi-Fi 7 router with 10 Gbps WAN, which, as of right now, is on sale at Best Buy for under a single Benjamin, at $89.99 — or under half its regular price of $199.99.

TP-Link networking gear has earned a good reputation with techies thanks to good reliability and offering great specs at quite affordable pricing, as is the case in point. Unlike some routers that outright lie about supporting WiFi 7, the Archer BE9500 actually has the magical combo that fully enables the power of the latest protocol: a 6 GHz band, along with Multi Link Operation (MLO) support.

That grants the BE9500 an entire 9.5 Gbps of combined wireless bandwidth across all three frequencies, broadcast into the airwaves by six beam-forming antennas. For physical connections, there's one 10 Gbps WAN port, along with two 2.5 Gbps connectors for your big workstations or gaming rigs, and an additional two gigabit ports.

As befits a modern router, the Archer BE9500 supports EasyMesh for wiring additional devices, as well as separate guest and internal networks for segregating IoT and other classes of devices. There are four VPN flavors on offer for acting as both a server and a client, including support for the modern WireGuard protocol.

A USB port for connecting storage media, parental controls, automatic firmware upgrade, VLAN tagging, and miscellaneous features round out the main features. Get this router while stocks last, for only $89.99 at Best Buy.