Mesh routers are among the hottest-selling types of routers in networking, and leading the charge are products based on the Wi-Fi 7 standard. Mesh routers enable you to fully cover your home or office with wireless coverage that would otherwise be impossible with a single, standalone router.

Fortunately, numerous manufacturers are producing Wi-Fi 7 mesh routers, offering a wide range of options to choose from. If you prefer seamless integration with your Amazon account and Alexa services, consider opting for the Eero Pro 7. If you want endless configuration options and no-cost features, such as extensive Parental Controls, the Asus ZenWiFi BT4 has you covered. If you're looking for a delicate balance of performance and features at a bargain price, consider the TP-Link Deco BE95.

However, one thing to keep in mind when shopping for a network upgrade is that not all Wi-Fi 7 routers are created equal. While there are speed differences between products that depend on several factors (channel width, total number of streams, etc.), the primary differentiator among Wi-Fi 7 routers comes down to the number of supported bands. There are dual- and tri-band routers, with the latter offering the best potential performance. Dual-band routers only support the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands, while tri-band routers support the higher-performing and shorter-range 6 GHz band. The maximum performance of the 6 GHz band is what gives tri-band Wi-Fi 7 routers a significant theoretical speed advantage over their Wi-Fi 6E predecessors.

Some manufacturers, such as Asus, also offer quad-band routers that feature either two 5 GHz wireless bands or two 6 GHz bands.

With that said, check out the extensive list below for all the best deals on Wi-Fi 7 routers from Asus, Eero, Netgear, MSI, and TP-Link.

Save 57% ($170) Asus ZenWiFi BD4 (Dual-band): was $299.99 now $129.99 at Amazon The Asus ZenWiFi BD4 is an entry-level Wi-Fi 7 router and thus only supports two bands (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz). This 3-pack features up to 3.6 Gbps of combined throughput and covers 6,500 square feet. Read more Read less ▼

Save 21% ($100) TP-Link Deco 7 Pro BE10000: was $469.99 now $369.99 at Amazon The TP-Link Deco 7 Pro BE10000 is a tri-band, Wi-Fi 7 mesh system that includes three wireless nodes. Each node comes with four 2.5 GbE ports, and the total wireless coverage is 7,600 square feet. Read more Read less ▼

Save 15% TP-Link Deco BE95 (Quad-band): was $941.99 now $799.99 at Amazon TP-Link's flagship Deco BE95 Wi-Fi 7 mesh router supports four bands, delivering up to 33 Gbps of throughput. It also features two 10 GbE ports per node. Read more Read less ▼

Save 23% Netgear Orbi 770 (Tri-band): was $549.99 now $423.99 at Amazon The Orbi 770 is the latest in Netgear's long line of Orbi mesh routers. This one is a tri-band system with coverage of up to 5,500 square feet and 11 Gbps of combined throughput. You also get three 2.5 GbE ports and one 2.5 GbE port for WAN. Read more Read less ▼

Save 33% MSI Roamii BE Lite (Dual-band): was $179.99 now $119.99 at Amazon MSI's Roamii BE Lite is a newcomer on the Wi-Fi 7 mesh router scene, and it's a dual-band unit. Each node includes 2.5 GbE ports, and MSI even provides wall mounts in the box. Read more Read less ▼

Save $80 MSI Roamii BE Pro: was $299.99 now $219.99 at Amazon The MSI Roamii BE Pro is a high-powered, tri-band Wi-Fi 7 mesh router that won't break the bank. Each node includes four 2.5 GbE ports for connecting your wired devices, and the mesh system is controlled by a rather feature-packed smartphone app. Read more Read less ▼

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.