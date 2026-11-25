These are the best Wi-Fi 7 mesh routers from Asus, TP-Link, Eero, Netgear, and MSI that I found on Black Friday
There is an embarrassment of riches if you're looking to upgrade to a Wi-Fi 7 router for Black Friday
Mesh routers are among the hottest-selling types of routers in networking, and leading the charge are products based on the Wi-Fi 7 standard. Mesh routers enable you to fully cover your home or office with wireless coverage that would otherwise be impossible with a single, standalone router.
Fortunately, numerous manufacturers are producing Wi-Fi 7 mesh routers, offering a wide range of options to choose from. If you prefer seamless integration with your Amazon account and Alexa services, consider opting for the Eero Pro 7. If you want endless configuration options and no-cost features, such as extensive Parental Controls, the Asus ZenWiFi BT4 has you covered. If you're looking for a delicate balance of performance and features at a bargain price, consider the TP-Link Deco BE95.
However, one thing to keep in mind when shopping for a network upgrade is that not all Wi-Fi 7 routers are created equal. While there are speed differences between products that depend on several factors (channel width, total number of streams, etc.), the primary differentiator among Wi-Fi 7 routers comes down to the number of supported bands. There are dual- and tri-band routers, with the latter offering the best potential performance. Dual-band routers only support the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands, while tri-band routers support the higher-performing and shorter-range 6 GHz band. The maximum performance of the 6 GHz band is what gives tri-band Wi-Fi 7 routers a significant theoretical speed advantage over their Wi-Fi 6E predecessors.
Some manufacturers, such as Asus, also offer quad-band routers that feature either two 5 GHz wireless bands or two 6 GHz bands.
With that said, check out the extensive list below for all the best deals on Wi-Fi 7 routers from Asus, Eero, Netgear, MSI, and TP-Link.
The Asus ZenWiFi BD4 is an entry-level Wi-Fi 7 router and thus only supports two bands (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz). This 3-pack features up to 3.6 Gbps of combined throughput and covers 6,500 square feet.
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The Deco BE23 is TP-Link's most entry-level Wi-Fi 7 router, sporting dual-band wireless, up to 3.6 Gbps throughput, and coverage of 4,500 square feet.
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The Deco BE63 is a mid-range, tri-band Wi-Fi 7 router with four 2.5 GbE ports, 10 Gbps of combined throughput, and coverage of 5,800 square feet.
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The TP-Link Deco 7 Pro BE10000 is a tri-band, Wi-Fi 7 mesh system that includes three wireless nodes. Each node comes with four 2.5 GbE ports, and the total wireless coverage is 7,600 square feet.
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TP-Link's flagship Deco BE95 Wi-Fi 7 mesh router supports four bands, delivering up to 33 Gbps of throughput. It also features two 10 GbE ports per node.
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The Eero Pro 7 is a mid-range, tri-band Wi-Fi 7 router that offers coverage of up to 4,000 square feet. Each wireless node features two 5 GbE ports.
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The Eero Max 7 is Amazon's flagship Wi-Fi 7 router, featuring tri-band wireless, two 2.5 GbE ports, two 10 GbE ports, and up to 5,000 square feet of coverage.
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The Orbi 770 is the latest in Netgear's long line of Orbi mesh routers. This one is a tri-band system with coverage of up to 5,500 square feet and 11 Gbps of combined throughput. You also get three 2.5 GbE ports and one 2.5 GbE port for WAN.
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MSI's Roamii BE Lite is a newcomer on the Wi-Fi 7 mesh router scene, and it's a dual-band unit. Each node includes 2.5 GbE ports, and MSI even provides wall mounts in the box.
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The MSI Roamii BE Pro is a high-powered, tri-band Wi-Fi 7 mesh router that won't break the bank. Each node includes four 2.5 GbE ports for connecting your wired devices, and the mesh system is controlled by a rather feature-packed smartphone app.
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If you want a high-performance mesh router, look no further. The Asus ZenWiFi BE30000 is a quad-band solution, featuring three wireless nodes. Aggregate speeds across all four bands (you get two 6 GHz bands, one of which is dedicated to a wireless backhaul) are 30 Gbps, and you get coverage for up to 11,000 square feet.
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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.
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Brandon Hill is a senior editor at Tom's Hardware. He has written about PC and Mac tech since the late 1990s with bylines at AnandTech, DailyTech, and Hot Hardware. When he is not consuming copious amounts of tech news, he can be found enjoying the NC mountains or the beach with his wife and two sons.