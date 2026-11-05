This $79.98 TP-Link wireless router with Wi-Fi 7 tech is back down to its lowest-ever price — Archer BE3600 unlocks multi-gigabit networking, ideal for gaming or 4K streaming with 33% off

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Give your wireless network a quick upgrade

TP-Link Archer BE3600 Wi-Fi 7 wireless router deal
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
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There's a budget-friendly TP-Link router on sale and it's back down to the lowest ever price we saw it at over Amazon's sales event last month. Right now, the TP-Link Archer BE3600 wireless router is down to $79.98, a 33% saving compared to its list price.

Check out this deal on Amazon

TP-Link Archer BE3600 Wi-Fi Router
Save 33%
TP-Link Archer BE3600 Wi-Fi Router: was $119.99 now $79.98 at Amazon

This TP-Link Archer BE3600 router is one of the best-value routers you can buy right now, offering some Wi-Fi 7 support and 2.5G LAN accessibility.

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Ben Stockton
Ben Stockton
Deals Writer

Ben Stockton is a deals writer at Tom’s Hardware. He's been writing about technology since 2018, with bylines at PCGamesN, How-To Geek, and Tom’s Guide, among others. When he’s not hunting down the best bargains, he’s busy tinkering with his homelab or watching old Star Trek episodes.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • bill001g
    Toms must really want their commissions from sales of linked items. They really seem to push this router but barely mention it does not contain the key feature that makes wifi7 better than wifi5. It does not support the 6ghz band and will not perform better than wifi5 router for most people. The main sales push of this device is it cheap but you can buy a wifi5 router that will perform the same for even less.
    Reply
  • logainofhades
    A Wifi 7 router that is slower than my 5yr old Wifi 6 router? Pass
    Reply
  • TechieTwo
    Do you REALLY want a TP-Link router?

    https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2026/10/florida-sues-tp-link-claiming-it-hides-router-security-risks-and-links-to-china/

    I trashed mine.
    Reply
  • Roland Of Gilead
    TechieTwo said:
    Do you REALLY want a TP-Link router?



    I trashed mine.
    Well, they are moving their US headquarters, and supposedly working with Key Tronic to manufacture routers and such in the US. Regulators will be able to test the devices to ensure compliance at the Key Tronic stage of manufacture. So the government will have plenty of oversight here, and can somewhat call the shots.
    Reply