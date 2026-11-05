This $79.98 TP-Link wireless router with Wi-Fi 7 tech is back down to its lowest-ever price — Archer BE3600 unlocks multi-gigabit networking, ideal for gaming or 4K streaming with 33% off

There's a budget-friendly TP-Link router on sale and it's back down to the lowest ever price we saw it at over Amazon's sales event last month. Right now, the TP-Link Archer BE3600 wireless router is down to $79.98, a 33% saving compared to its list price.

● Check out this deal on Amazon

You won't be surprised to find that this is one of the best Wi-Fi routers you can pick up on a budget, but that's before this discount. You'll see in our TP-Link Archer BE3600 review why this is such a good deal, as this router adds Wi-Fi 7 support to your network cheaply and easily, albeit with a few caveats. Those aside, you're still getting strong performance for 2.4 and 5 GHz with this router.

The BE3600 is not a flashy gaming router, but a no-nonsense option with a standard design that looks very much how you'd expect. It's a flat, rectangular box with four antennas that help deliver good wireless coverage. It has one 2.5 Gbps WAN port to hook it up to your internet connection, as well as an extra 2.5 Gbps and three additional 1 Gbps ports for your home devices.

You've also got one USB 3.0 port, which you can use to connect a printer or external hard drive to use across your network. As far as configuration is concerned, TP-Link's setup is easy to complete using the router's admin page through your browser.

On paper, this is a Wi-Fi 7 router, but there's a compromise you'll need to be aware of. Unfortunately, it doesn't support the full Wi-Fi 7 spec, as it's missing the 6 GHz band. While that is a downside, you do get excellent performance at 2.4 GHz, which is still the dominant Wi-Fi band and one that'll prove useful for any legacy devices you have, especially at close range.

The price is what sells this router, because you'll struggle to find specs and speeds this cheap from other brands. If you're settling for an ISP-issued router, or you need a secondary repeater to cure some Wi-Fi not-spots, then this TP-Link Archer BE3600 (also known as the BE230) is worth considering for its $79.98 sale price. This limited-time deal might not be around for too long, however, so pick it up while you can.