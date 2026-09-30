TP-Link opens global preorders for its first Wi-Fi 8 router, but ban keeps it out of US market — US left off launch list as FCC freeze refuses to thaw

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The Archer 8 Ultra is launching across Europe and Australia, but the U.S. has given TP-Link the cold shoulder

TP-Link Archer 8
(Image credit: TP-Link)

Today is a big day for TP-Link, as the company revealed that it has opened preorders for its first Wi-Fi 8 hardware. The previously announced Archer 8 Ultra router makes the company’s first entry into what will become a fully stocked portfolio covering Wi-Fi 8 standalone and mesh routers, access points, and client adapters. Interestingly, TP-Link makes it clear that preorders kicked off today in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, and other global markets.

Given that the United States is a key consumer market for TP-Link, the fact that the country is left off the preorder list is telling, but not exactly a surprise to anyone who has been following the wireless industry over the past six months. TP-Link has sat on the sidelines as competitors including Netgear, Asus, and Amazon gained Conditional Approvals from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to sell their hardware in the U.S. Without the Conditional Approval, companies are effectively banned from selling new wireless hardware in the country that wasn't already approved by the FCC.

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Brandon Hill
Brandon Hill
Senior Editor

Brandon Hill is a senior editor at Tom's Hardware. He has written about PC and Mac tech since the late 1990s with bylines at AnandTech, DailyTech, and Hot Hardware. When he is not consuming copious amounts of tech news, he can be found enjoying the NC mountains or the beach with his wife and two sons.