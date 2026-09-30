TP-Link opens global preorders for its first Wi-Fi 8 router, but ban keeps it out of US market — US left off launch list as FCC freeze refuses to thaw

Today is a big day for TP-Link, as the company revealed that it has opened preorders for its first Wi-Fi 8 hardware. The previously announced Archer 8 Ultra router makes the company’s first entry into what will become a fully stocked portfolio covering Wi-Fi 8 standalone and mesh routers, access points, and client adapters. Interestingly, TP-Link makes it clear that preorders kicked off today in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, and other global markets.



Given that the United States is a key consumer market for TP-Link, the fact that the country is left off the preorder list is telling, but not exactly a surprise to anyone who has been following the wireless industry over the past six months. TP-Link has sat on the sidelines as competitors including Netgear, Asus, and Amazon gained Conditional Approvals from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to sell their hardware in the U.S. Without the Conditional Approval, companies are effectively banned from selling new wireless hardware in the country that wasn't already approved by the FCC.

So, while earlier Wi-Fi 7 gear from TP-Link that received FCC certification can still be sold, any new Wi-Fi 7 or Wi-Fi 8 products are effectively blocked from the market. The company has made several critical moves to position itself as a U.S. company, including incorporating TP-Link Systems in California, but those moves have been challenged in legal filings.

At this point, there haven’t been any clear signs that the U.S. government will lift its freeze on TP-Link hardware, so until that time comes, the Archer 8 Ultra will remain unavailable stateside. And it’s a shame, because the Archer 8 Ultra, which utilizes a Broadcom Wi-Fi 8 chipset, will deliver up to 33 percent more real-world throughput compared to TP-Link’s Wi-Fi 7 hardware, and 24 percent more consistent throughput when operating in high-interference conditions.

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The Archer 8 Ultra will feature two auto-sensing 10 Gbps WAN/LAN ports and four 2.5 Gbps LAN ports. TP-Link says that the router covers up to 3,600 square feet and will support up to 200 devices.

"Wi-Fi 8 sets a new foundation, and we’ve built beyond it,” said Jim Poder, Senior Vice President of R&D at TP-Link. “Archer 8 Ultra combines our Wi-Fi 8 StabilityEngine with intelligent antenna technology and AI-powered optimization to deliver what matters most: a smarter, more reliable network that’s easier to use.”

TP-Link’s Wi-Fi 8 family will expand in Q1 2027 with a Deco 8 Ultra mesh router, and a Roam 8 travel router in Q2 2027. Throughout the year, further additions will come in the form of new PCIe/USB wireless adapters, access points, and range extenders.