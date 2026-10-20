TP-Link proposes $1 billion US Wi-Fi router manufacturing alliance with Key Tronic — potential deal seeks to end ongoing saga blocking its Wi-Fi 8 products from American homes

MEMBER EXCLUSIVE
News-analysis
By
Published

You scratch my back, I’ll scratch yours

TP-Link Router Render
(Image credit: TP-Link)

TP-Link is fully determined to get in the good graces of the U.S. government to break free from a total ban on newly developed routers manufactured outside of the country. Although TP-Link is incorporated in the U.S. with a headquarters in Irvine, California, the company has been under pressure from the full weight of the U.S. government because of its historical Chinese roots. However, in an effort to appeal to the Trump administration’s zeal for creating jobs and touting American manufacturing, TP-Link this week announced that it has signed a letter of intent to assemble routers in the U.S. through a crucial partnership with Key Tronic.

How did we get here?

Latest Videos FromTom's Hardware
TOPICS
Brandon Hill
Brandon Hill
Senior Editor

Brandon Hill is a senior editor at Tom's Hardware. He has written about PC and Mac tech since the late 1990s with bylines at AnandTech, DailyTech, and Hot Hardware. When he is not consuming copious amounts of tech news, he can be found enjoying the NC mountains or the beach with his wife and two sons.