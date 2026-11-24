The TP-Link Archer BE770 is a mainstream tri-band Wi-Fi 7 router that is typically priced at $399. But given that we’re closing in on Black Friday, you can throw that MSRP out the window. Instead, Amazon is currently selling the Archer BE770 for a more palatable $280.19 , representing a 24 percent discount.

I reviewed the Archer BE770 earlier this year and came away impressed with its 6 GHz (around 2,500 Mbps in iPerf3) and 5 GHz performance (around 1,500 Mbps), and the inclusion of a 10 Gbps WAN port and a 10 Gbps LAN port. I questioned the four 1 Gbps LAN ports at the $400 price point; however, with a $120 lower price tag, that deficit is easier to ignore.

TP-Link provides a clean web browser interface with dedicated tabs for network mapping, wireless bands, and advanced configurations. Out of the box, the built-in HomeShield security suite includes basic parental controls, Quality of Service (QoS) bandwidth management, and security scans, with optional paid tiers for advanced threat protection.

Save 24% ($89.80) TP-Link Archer BE770: was $369.99 now $280.19 at Amazon The TP-Link Archer BE770 is a tri-band Wi-Fi 7 router that offers incredibly fast speeds on the 5 GHz and 6 GHz wireless bands. It also offers a 10 Gbps WAN/LAN port and a 10 Gbps LAN port to handle your faster fiber internet connections and wired devices.

The HomeShield tab provides a subset of its full feature suite for free. Network Check scans your network to identify security risks and areas to improve overall performance. There are limited parental controls you can implement per device, and QoS settings you can enable to limit download and upload bandwidth for individual devices. But for the full breadth of controls, TP-Link offers its Security+ for $35.99/year or its Total Security Package for $69.99/year (for the first year, $129.99 starting with the second year).

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If you’re looking for a high-performance standalone Wi-Fi 7 router, the Archer BE770 definitely fits the bill. At $400, it’s definitely a hard sell, but for $280, it’s an easy recommendation.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.