Upgrade to Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7 with these stellar savings — TP-Link Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 routers get big discounts

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We've rounded up three TP-Link wireless routers ranging from Wi-Fi 6E to Wi-Fi 7, including mesh offerings.

Amazon Prime Day 2025 TP-Link
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Amazon Prime Big Deals Day 2026 is here, and we're already seeing some tasty deals on Wi-Fi routers. If you're in the market for a Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7 router, we've scoped out deals on standalone and mesh systems that could give your home (or office) network a much-needed performance boost.

If you have a smaller home that doesn't need the aid of wireless satellites to improve coverage, consider the TP-Link Archer AXE75 Wi-Fi 6E router. While it isn't one of TP-Link's newest Wi-Fi 7 offerings, it still offers a lot of bang for the buck. The Archer AXE75 has a retail price of $119.99, but a $30 instant discount reduces the cost to just $89.99 for Prime subscribers.

TP-Link Archer AXE75
Save 25% ($30)
TP-Link Archer AXE75: was $119.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

The TP-Link Archer AXE75 combines excellent performance and value in a Wi-Fi 6E router. You get four GbE ports, a USB 3.0 port for external storage, and OneMesh compliance for less than $90.

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TP-Link Deco XE75
Save 20% ($50)
TP-Link Deco XE75: was $249.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

TP-Link is offering a complete three-node Wi-Fi 6E mesh router that covers up to 7,200 square feet. Each node has three GbE ports supporting wired backhaul.

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TP-Link Deco BE5000
Save 34% ($101.80)
TP-Link Deco BE5000: was $299.99 now $198.19 at Amazon

The TP-Link Deco BE5000 is a dual-band Wi-Fi 7 router that features three nodes and covers up to 6,600 square feet. Each node features 2.5 GbE ports and supports wired backhaul.

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Brandon Hill
Brandon Hill
Senior Editor

Brandon Hill is a senior editor at Tom's Hardware. He has written about PC and Mac tech since the late 1990s with bylines at AnandTech, DailyTech, and Hot Hardware. When he is not consuming copious amounts of tech news, he can be found enjoying the NC mountains or the beach with his wife and two sons.