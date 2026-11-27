Black Friday Day 2026 is here, and we're already seeing some tasty deals on Wi-Fi routers. If you're in the market for a Wi-Fi 7 router, we've scoped out deals on standalone and mesh systems that could give your home (or office) network a much-needed performance boost.

If you have a smaller home that doesn't need the aid of wireless satellites to improve coverage, consider the TP-Link Archer BE230 Wi-Fi 7 router. While it isn't one of TP-Link's most feature-packed Wi-Fi 7 offerings, it still offers a lot of bang for the buck. The Archer BE230 has a retail price of $119.99, but is currently just $74.99.

That price gets you 2.5 GbE WAN, four Gigabit LAN ports, and even a USB 3.0 port for adding storage to your network. The Archer AXE75 also supports EasyMesh, enabling you to combine multiple compatible routers into a mesh network.

Regarding performance, the Archer AXE75 operates at speeds of up to 688 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz band and up to 2,882 Mbps on the 5 GHz band.

If you need the added coverage of a mesh system, the TP-Link Deco BE63, which is a tri-band Wi-Fi 7 solution offering coverage of up to 5,800 square feet.

Each satellite has four 2.5 GbE ports, which are excellent for connecting your wired-only network devices, along with a single USB 3.0 port. However, there's another added benefit: the Deco BE63 supports wired backhaul, which can improve overall network performance compared to using the default wireless backhaul between satellites.

(Image credit: TP-Link)

The Deco BE63 is typically available for $349.99, but is currently on sale for $279.99 for a two-pack.

Finally, on the TP-Link side, there's the Deco BE5000. This is an entry-level Wi-Fi 7 mesh router. Because of this alignment, the Deco BE5000 isn't a full-featured tri-band offering; instead, it's a dual-band Wi-Fi 7 solution. Although you miss out on the higher-performance 6 GHz band, you do gain support for Multi-Link Operation (MLO), a key pillar of Wi-Fi 7 (although MLO is one of Wi-Fi 7's most misunderstood features).

(Image credit: TP-Link)

Each node features two 2.5 GbE ports, and you also get wired backhaul support. Maximum throughput reaches 688 Mbps for the 2.4 GHz band, while the 5 GHz band achieves 2,882 Mbps.

The Deco BE5000 retails for $299.99 but is currently priced at $198.19, which is a healthy $100 discount.

Save 17% ($50) TP-Link Deco BE5000: was $299.99 now $249.99 at Amazon The TP-Link Deco BE5000 is a dual-band Wi-Fi 7 router that features three nodes and covers up to 6,600 square feet. Each node features 2.5 GbE ports and supports wired backhaul. Read more Read less ▼

TP-Link isn't the only manufacturer doling out some enticing Wi-Fi 7 router discounts. If you're looking for a mid-range Wi-Fi 7 mesh router, the Netgear Orbi 770 is currently on sale for $424.99, which is sizable discount from its normal $549.99 asking price.

The main router node features three 2.5 GbE LAN ports alongside a dedicated 2.5 GbE WAN port, whereas the satellite node provides two 2.5 GbE ports. Notably, neither unit includes a USB 3.x port, a feature that is becoming standard in this price range.

For wireless performance, the Orbi 770 supports speeds up to 688 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz band, 4,320 Mbps on 5 GHz, and 5,760 Mbps on 6 GHz. It provides coverage for up to 5,550 square feet—well above the average American home size of roughly 2,220 square feet. Network setup and management are available via Netgear's web interface or the Orbi mobile app.

In our review of the three-node Orbi 770 system , we praised its user-friendly setup and generous port selection, though its high retail price remained a drawback. This Black Friday deal directly addresses that main concern.

The Netgear Nighthawk RS90 is priced at just $84.79 (15% off). It is a dual-band Wi-Fi 7 router, meaning that they don't include the higher-performance 6 GHz radio. While that means that short-range performance suffers compared to a tri-band router (when using a compatible Wi-Fi 7 or Wi-Fi 6E client), it allows for a much lower price.

The RS90 includes four GbE ports, one 2.5 GbE WAN port, and supports up to 2,000 square feet.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.