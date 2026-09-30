The Ethernet spec was first drafted on this day in 1980 — DEC, Intel, and Xerox defined the standard several years before the internet existed

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Ethernet ports are still desirable on desktop PCs, hanging on alongside the likes of the 3.5mm audio jack and IEC mains connector.

Mini PC Ethernet ports
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

On this day in 1980, version 1.0 of the Ethernet specification was published by Digital Equipment Corporation (DEC), Intel, and Xerox. This ‘DIX’ standard was established at a time still nearly three years before the modern internet existed. Nevertheless, Ethernet would become the default technology for connecting computers to each other in local networks – and all around the world. However, we must point out that Ethernet had existed in experimental form at Xerox PARC in the 1970s.

Before Ethernet, computer manufacturers were wary of building LAN connectivity into their computers. It seemed wasteful to integrate one type of network adapter that wouldn’t always work with other networked computers and equipment an organization might use. To foster the adoption of Ethernet industrywide, DIX allowed any vendor to use the specification in their own hardware implementations.

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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.

6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • JDGenn
    You can't talk about Ethernet without Bob Metcalfe & David Boggs. The guys that created it back c. 1970-2
    Sure, required sign off by the big names - DEC nearly 'owned' the Internet, and Intel, well, Intel is/was Intel. HA!
    I like to acknowledge the men and women engineers that actually did the work. "Companies" don't do work, individuals do. Gotta respect us engineers.
    "Internet" in the 70s/early 80s was awesome. Like remembering / sharing phone numbers. No central name resolution! AHAHAHAHA Managing local host files! *sigh*
    Reply
  • JeffreyP55
    Arpanet veteran @ Stanford Linear Accelerator Center (Stanford University) 1970's. Fiber optic installation 1992.
    Reply
  • jabliese
    What did you build with your extra BNC connector hardware?
    Reply
  • Xajel
    And now after 36 years of RJ45 (and 46 years of Ethernet), we definitely need a new modern replacement for RJ45; but it must be smaller, slimmer and be sturdy & stable when plugged in while still user-terminatable with ease like RJ45. Being a new replacement could also mean more features if possible, even if the new features are optional.
    Reply
  • Thunder64
    Xajel said:
    And now after 36 years of RJ45 (and 46 years of Ethernet), we definitely need a new modern replacement for RJ45; but it must be smaller, slimmer and be sturdy & stable when plugged in while still user-terminatable with ease like RJ45. Being a new replacement could also mean more features if possible, even if the new features are optional.

    Why?
    Reply
  • wolrah
    Xajel said:
    And now after 36 years of RJ45 (and 46 years of Ethernet), we definitely need a new modern replacement for RJ45; but it must be smaller, slimmer and be sturdy & stable when plugged in while still user-terminatable with ease like RJ45. Being a new replacement could also mean more features if possible, even if the new features are optional.
    Eww no, why? You'd be giving up nearly 40 years of forward and backwards compatibility, and for what? If it's going to remain easy to hand-terminate it's not going to get much smaller or much more capable.

    The majority of devices are not small enough that the size of even a standard 8P8C jack is a problem, and for those that are thinner designs that still support standard cables exist. Look at a 2008-2012 Macbook Pro for example, plenty thin while at the same time still having a full array of ports. Most laptops should do this, they don't need to be thinner than that era of MBP. For devices that actually have a need to be as small as possible, USB-C ethernet adapters have already solved this problem.
    Reply