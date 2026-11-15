Two HPE Juniper network routers grounded all US flights on Friday — FAA’s decades-old copper network buckled under a feature HPE says ‘worked as intended,’ creaking air traffic communication system became overloaded by ‘very high rate’ pinging

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New gear sometimes doesn't play well with old infrastructure.

a grounded United flight after the FAA issued a ground stop order for all flights in the US on Friday, November 13, 2026
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Air travelers in the U.S. were in for a nasty surprise last Friday night after the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) called for a nationwide ground stop. According to the Wall Street Journal, the issue started after a newly installed Juniper router, built by HP Enterprise, started broadcasting to a wide part of the network. This, in turn, overloaded the established and antiquated system, resulting in communications glitches and interruptions between air traffic control and pilots.

Thankfully, this did not affect other safety services, like Traffic Collision Avoidance System (TCAS), which primarily relied on hardware in aircraft that communicated with other transponders to help prevent accidents. Still, air traffic’s inability to communicate with high-flying aircraft made it impossible to coordinate the thousands of airborne aircraft at any given time, forcing the agency to call for an emergency ground stop. A nationwide ground stop order is quite a drastic move, and it has only been invoked twice before. The first such event was on September 11, 2001, when terrorists infamously used hijacked airliners as weapons. The second was on January 11, 2023, when the agency’s Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system, which sends warnings to pilots and air crews of important information crucial to flight safety, suffered from an outage for about a couple of hours.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.