Two undersea cables reportedly damaged off the coast of Perth following suspicious vessel activity — company CEO says faults happened ‘straight after each other and in close proximity'

The founder and CEO of Subco, a company that owns several undersea cables servicing Australia, said that two of its cables — Indigo-West, connecting Perth to Indonesia and Singapore, and Indigo-Central, which has endpoints in Victoria, Tasmania, and New South Wales — reported shunt faults in close succession, with the detected problems also appearing to be in close proximity to each other. According to Bevan Slattery’s LinkedIn post, the errors occurred at around the same time that a vessel was traversing the area. In a statement, Australian Federal Police told Tom's Hardware that it had received a report of a crime and was investigating, strongly hinting the cables may have been cut in an act of sabotage.

“Earlier tonight: Shunt faults on two systems (Indigo West and Indigo Central) straight after each other and in close proximity to each other. Remarkably this also happened in the Submarine Cable Protection Zone off Perth Australia. Coincidently some suspicious/coincidental activity from a vessel near the location and timing of the shunts occurring,” Slattery said in his post. “This is a concerning development. Partially because submarine cables are the digital lifeblood of our nation, but also because this could very well turn out to be the second such incidence in a Federally declared cable protection zone. This maybe a coincidence, but it’s important for the Australian Federal Police (AFP) to investigate the issue urgently.”

"The AFP has received a report of crime in relation to this matter," the force told Tom's Hardware. Further stating, "This report is currently being assessed based on the information provided. Further comment will be made at an appropriate time."

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Australia established the Cable Protection Zone in 2007, with the one near Perth extending 51 nautical miles from the shore at depths of over 6,500 feet (2,000 meters). Despite that, it seems that something has damaged the cables, as they reported shunt faults. A shunt fault is when the insulation of a conductor has been broken, allowing it to unintentionally contact another conductor or the ground, resulting in a short circuit. While there is no proof yet, Slattery shared the track of a marine vessel on his post, which was allegedly within the approximate area of the faults when they happened.

Nation states have been cutting undersea infrastructure as part of gray zone warfare, with Russia and China suspected of sponsoring these activities. For example, Finland has been hit twice by undersea cable disruptions in the past couple of years, which has led to the prosecution of some of the crew members of the suspected vessels. Taiwan has also increased its naval patrols around its undersea cables, especially as a Chinese “research vessel” has been seen lurking above a cable that connects the island nation to the U.S. It’s unclear what caused the shunt faults in two of Australia’s undersea cables, but the incident happened at around the same time that the National Security College of the Australian National University released a report highlighting the growing threat that submarine cables face in the modern world.

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