$580 million undersea cable rerouted to avoid the grave of Dobby the House Elf — company caves to fan demands to safeguard Harry Potter filming location, will instead pass by Bronze Age burial site

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The beach where the undersea cable meets the sea is also the same beach where Dobby's burial scene was shot for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

Dobby&#039;s resting place on Freshwater West
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Greenlink Connector, which costs $580 million (GBP 430 million) and connects Ireland to Wales via an undersea power cable, was rerouted after scores of Harry Potter fans complained that it would go through the grave of the beloved house elf “Dobby.” According to The Guardian, project manager Simon Ludlam pointed out in a BBC interview that the cable would transition underwater at Freshwater West. Unfortunately, Ludlam was unaware that this was the filming location for the site where the Harry Potter character was buried in the movie franchise. When the BBC aired the clip, the project began receiving hundreds of calls about the site.

Dobby's Death | Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 - YouTube Dobby's Death | Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 - YouTube
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Ludlam recounted to The Guardian a discussion with a colleague when they told him, “Apparently, we’re going to go straight through Dobby’s grave.” He answered, “Dobby? Who’s Dobby? I don’t know Dobby.”

It seemed that the project manager was in disbelief when it was finally explained that Dobby is the freed house elf who was killed in the process of rescuing Harry Potter and his friends in the last book. “He is a fictitious character in a fictitious book — the whole thing is fictitious. What are you talking about?” Ludlam said, after which his colleague replied, “No, it’s very, very serious.”

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In the end, the company working on the project acquiesced to the demands and concerns of the Harry Potter fans and rerouted it. “A lot of people were very happy about that, and the project is now going [ahead], and Dobby’s happy,” the project manager said.

The Shell Cottage, where Dobby is buried, is on the outskirts of the fictional town of Tinworth, in Cornwall, but the original film series shot the scene in Freshwater West. Many Harry Potter fans leave stones marked with “Here lies Dobby, a free elf,” as a nod to the epitaph that the titular hero left on his grave. The National Trust, which owns the land, has previously warned pilgrims not to do so, as the area is ecologically sensitive, but it seems that people still do so.

The fans’ resistance to having Dobby’s “grave” desecrated seemingly prevented the undersea cable from going through the area. It was instead rerouted in an area that was close to some Bronze Age remains and urns, which, ironically, are associated with human burial.

Undersea cables are crucial infrastructure connecting distant locations for sending information, power, and other crucial resources. Many of them face increasing threats, especially in areas that face geopolitical pressure, like Taiwan and the Baltic Sea, which is why companies are creating technologies to help detect intentional tampering. It seems the one thing this particular project's planners did not take into account is the passion of Harry Potter fans.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • bill001g
    Again show someone will complain about anything. If this increased the project costs they should add a surcharge to harry potter books rather than make the electrical customers pay. I bet they would not be protesting so loud if they had to pay for their viewpoint.
    Reply
  • TooBuck
    Ridikkulus.
    Reply
  • logainofhades
    That is some weapons grade idiocy right there. A real grave, I could understand, but a fictional one, seriously?
    Reply
  • TheYar
    Cringe.
    Reply
  • hatterasman
    This has got to be the most ridiculous thing I've ever read. It's FICTION. There is no "Dobby the free elf". 🙄
    Reply
  • hotaru251
    absolute stupidity.
    Like I am all for not damaging a historical site or something ...but it has to EXIST physically...
    Reply
  • S58_is_the_goat
    The site should be set on fire now 😂
    Reply
  • Lieutenant Barclay
    Anyone else think HP went downhill after Goblet of Fire? I thought the last 3 books were very mediocre.
    Reply
  • usertests
    logainofhades said:
    That is some weapons grade idiocy right there. A real grave, I could understand, but a fictional one, seriously?
    You could compare it to preserving a photogenic tree or other pristine area, like this: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sycamore_Gap_tree
    That's not an exact comparison (Hadrian's Wall is right there), just the first thing that came to mind. Looks like they are still close to some real graves (that nobody cares about).

    People don't need a good reason to oppose overdevelopment. Some people advocate moving almost everything into space and keeping Earth like a nature preserve.
    Lieutenant Barclay said:
    Anyone else think HP went downhill after Goblet of Fire? I thought the last 3 books were very mediocre.
    I think you're holding back on what you really want to say.
    Reply