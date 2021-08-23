This All-In-One Liquid Cooler Has a 1440p Screen and an HDMI Input

Liquid cooling manufacturer Barrowch has released a new all-in-one water cooling kit that features the most futuristic looking CPU block you can buy. The block features a 2.9-inch,1440 x 1440 display with HDMI connectivity.

The screen resolution on Barrowch's waterblock is really impressive, and overkill if we're being honest. With over 700 pixels per inch, this little waterblock has nearly 2x the amount of PPI as a Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphone, giving you as much pixel density as you could ever ask for. The screen itself is a standard LCD display that uses a 5V micro USB interface for power.

The screen's primary use case is for monitoring your computer's sensors, ranging from CPU temperatures to GPU temperatures, system load and more. The screen can also be used in conjunction with AIDA64's monitoring tools to allow for more accurate readings. With the HDMI input, you could also use it as a very tiny computer monitor.

The all-in-one water cooling kit appears quite impressive even without the screen. The block is hooked up to a thick 240mm radiator with dual RGB 120mm fans. Barrowch was able to install a 17W pump and reservoir directly onto the radiator, including an acrylic windows next to the reservoir allowing you to check fluid levels

Because this AIO is a kit rather than a sealed unit, you can add additional radiators and blocks to the cooling system. Turning your 'simple' AIO unit into a full custom loop.

CPU support includes AMD's AM4 socket, Intel's LGA 115x socket and LGA 2011 socket for HEDT compatibility.

Pricing and availability hasn't yet been revealed.