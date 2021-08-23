Trending

This All-In-One Liquid Cooler Has a 1440p Screen and an HDMI Input

Watch your CPU and GPU temperatures in Quad HD

Barrowch 1440P AIO
(Image credit: Barrowch)

Liquid cooling manufacturer Barrowch has released a new all-in-one water cooling kit that features the most futuristic looking CPU block you can buy. The block features a 2.9-inch,1440 x 1440 display with HDMI connectivity.

The screen resolution on Barrowch's waterblock is really impressive, and overkill if we're being honest. With over 700 pixels per inch, this little waterblock has nearly 2x the amount of PPI as a Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphone, giving you as much pixel density as you could ever ask for. The screen itself is a standard LCD display that uses a 5V micro USB interface for power.

The screen's primary use case is for monitoring your computer's sensors, ranging from CPU temperatures to GPU temperatures, system load and more. The screen can also be used in conjunction with AIDA64's monitoring tools to allow for more accurate readings. With the HDMI input, you could also use it as a very tiny computer monitor.

Barrowch 1440p water block

(Image credit: Barrowch)

The all-in-one water cooling kit appears quite impressive even without the screen. The block is hooked up to a thick 240mm radiator with dual RGB 120mm fans. Barrowch was able to install a 17W pump and reservoir directly onto the radiator, including an acrylic windows next to the reservoir allowing you to check fluid levels

Because this AIO is a kit rather than a sealed unit, you can add additional radiators and blocks to the cooling system. Turning your 'simple' AIO unit into a full custom loop.

CPU support includes AMD's AM4 socket, Intel's LGA 115x socket and LGA 2011 socket for HEDT compatibility.

Pricing and availability hasn't yet been revealed.

  • Rakanyshu
    cant wait for the lcd screen RAM kits, lcd SSD and HDD, lcd PSU and all favourite lcd cable extensions. RGB is so last decade now.
    Reply
  • TechLurker
    Rakanyshu said:
    cant wait for the lcd screen RAM kits, lcd SSD and HDD, lcd PSU and all favourite lcd cable extensions. RGB is so last decade now.
    Frankly, just integrate a LED screen to the glass side panels or in place of it. Not see-through like "Snowblind" and other similar projects, but a straight-up screen, allowing customization via wallpapers (get more use out of animated wallpapers) or photos of the interior without wiring or cables (like various mock-up/rendered versions of PC builds). Yes, it's not new, but it fits between blinging out the interior of your case with well-planned tubing/wiring and ARGB accents, and not wanting to care much about a rat's nest of cabling and tubing while still customizing it a bit more than stickers on a case.
    Reply
  • 2JZE46
    TechLurker said:
    Frankly, just integrate a LED screen to the glass side panels or in place of it. Not see-through like "Snowblind" and other similar projects, but a straight-up screen, allowing customization via wallpapers (get more use out of animated wallpapers) or photos of the interior without wiring or cables (like various mock-up/rendered versions of PC builds). Yes, it's not new, but it fits between blinging out the interior of your case with well-planned tubing/wiring and ARGB accents, and not wanting to care much about a rat's nest of cabling and tubing while still customizing it a bit more than stickers on a case.
    That is a great idea lol! Seriously, it would be very cool!
    Reply