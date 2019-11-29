Big Power Supply Deal: 1600W for $90

Is your power supply lacking in power? How would 1,600W be? It may be overkill for most people, but power users running multiple graphics cards or a ton of super-fast storage may be able to find a use for it.



Over on Newegg, the Rosewill Hercules 1600W PSU is $80 off with the coupon code EMCUUVE77, bringing the grand total to $89.99 during its Black Friday sale.

Rosewill Hercules 1600W PSU : was $169.99 now $89.99 after coupon @ Newegg

Use the coupon code EMCUUVE77 to get this massive semi-modular, 1600W power supply with an 80 Plus Gold efficiency rating and a five year warranty.

We haven't reviewed this particular model, but we know it has an 80 Plus Gold power efficiency rating and a five year warranty.

It's semi-modular and comes with a bunch of cables, including 8-pin, Molex, split PCI-e, SATA and 4+4-pin.

It also has a 135mm fan to cool the PSU and its pair of 12V rails. If you're using Crossfile or SLI for your GPUs or have other high-power needs, this may be worth your consideration.