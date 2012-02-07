Deals for Feb 6: Dell Core i5 Quad-core Mini Tower $449

Top Deals

Get a mighty desktop computer for $275 off the retail price. The Dell Vostro 260 Mini Tower has all the necessary specs for a top-tier desktop performance: a 3.1GHz quad-core i5 CPU; with TurboBoost when you need it; a considerable 500GB HDD; Wireless-N, 19-in-1 card reader & 4GB RAM; and a whole slew of inputs, including 8x USB 2.0, VGI and HDMI. Add extra cards with the available PCIe slots, or more drives with its additional bays. If you're in the market for an inexpensive new desktop, the Dell Vostro 260 Mini Tower is available for 38% off the retail price.

Dell Vostro 260 Core i5-2400 3.1GHz Quad-core Mini Tower w/4GB RAM, 500GB HDD, Wireless-N, DVD Burner for $449 with free shipping (normally $724).

Logitech K750 Wireless Solar Keyboard for $39.99 with free shipping (normally $60).

17.3" Dell Vostro 3750 Core i5-2450M 2.5GHz Dual-core Laptop w/4GB RAM, Backlit Keyboard & Windows 7 Professional for $649 with free shipping (normally $869).

Laptops:

15.6" Dell Vostro 3555 AMD A8-3500M 1.5-2.4GHz Quad-core Laptop w/4GB RAM, 750GB HDD, Radeon HD 6620, Backlit Keyboard + Dell Laptop Bag + Logitech M305 Wireless Mouse for $579 with free shipping (normally $874).

14" Dell Inspiron 14z Core i5 Laptop w/4GB RAM, 500GB HDD, Canon ELPH 100 HS Digital Camera + Adobe 9 Bundle for $649.99 with free shipping (normally $749)

14" Lenovo IdeaPad Y470p (08552NU) Core i5-2430M 2.4GHz Dual-core Laptop w/6GB RAM, 500GB HDD, 1GB Radeon HD 7690M for $749 with free shipping (normally $1,099 - use coupon code WEEKLYDEAL0202).

14" Lenovo ThinkPad T420 Core i3-2350M 2.3GHz Dual-core Business Laptop w/6GB RAM, 320GB HDD for $719 with free shipping (normally $899 - use coupon code THINK6GB).

11.6" HP Pavilion dm1-4050us Core i3-2367M 1.4GHz Dual-core Ultra-thin Laptop w/4GB RAM, 500GB HDD + External DVD Burner for $524.99 with free shipping (normally $649 - use coupon code SAVE25HP).

Desktops:

HP Slimline s5xt Core i3-2120 3.3GHz Dual-core Slim Tower w/6GB RAM, 500GB HDD for $404.99 with free shipping (normally $500 - use coupon code SAVE25HP).

Dell Vostro 260s Core i3-2120 3.3GHz Dual-core Slim Tower w/4GB RAM, 21.5" LCD Monitor, Wireless-N, Wireless Keyboard + Mouse & Windows 7 Professional for $549 with free shipping (normally $868).

HP Pavilion p7-1202 AMD A6-3670K 2.7GHz Quad-core Desktop w/6GB RAM, 1TB HDD, Radeon HD 6530D graphics for $434.99 with free shipping (normally $530 - use coupon code SAVE25HP).

Computing Hardware & Peripherals:

2TB Clickfree USB 3.0 Desktop Easy Imaging Total Computer Backup External Drive for $129.99 with free shipping (normally $169 - use coupon code 2WH2Q1DZ4WTT0H).

500GB Clickfree C6 USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive for $99.99 with free shipping (normally $125 - use coupon code QV8$B6Q$KCXVSG).

64GB Kingston SV200S3D7/64G SATA III 2.5" Internal SSD Desktop Upgrade Kit for $80 with free shipping (normally $115 - use $30 mail-in rebate form).

Dell V515w All-In-One Wireless Inkjet Printer (Red) for $85 with free shipping (normally $110).

23" Gateway FHD2303L 1080p Ultra-Slim LED LCD Monitor for $120 with free shipping (normally $149).

22" Planar PX2211MW 1080p HDMI LCD Monitor for $124.99 with free shipping (normally $219 - use coupon code DX7$SW1MKTF8CC).

Gaming:

PlayStation Move GoldenEye Reloaded Bundle w/ Sharpshooter for $80 with free shipping (normally $129).

Madden NFL 12 (Xbox 360/PS3) for $40 with free shipping (normally $50).

Home Entertainment:

43" Samsung PN43D490 3D 720p 600hz Plasma HDTV + 2 Pair of Glasses for $467 with free shipping (normally $530).

32" Samsung UN32D4003 720p LED HDTV for $350 with free shipping (normally $450).

32" Vizio M320VT 1080p LED-backlit LCD HDTV (Refurbished) for $300 with free shipping (normally $350 - use coupon code ZBF54202).

32" Sony NSX-32GT1 1080p LCD Internet HDTV (Refurbished) for $400 with free shipping (normally $499).

Samsung BD-D5300 Blu-ray Disc Player for $80 with free shipping (normally $110).

JBL Cinema 300 5.1 Speaker System for $200 with free shipping (normally $350 - use coupon code EMCYTZT1147).

Movies:

The Sound of Music (45th Anniversary Blu-ray/DVD Combo Limited Edition) for $29 with free shipping (normally $40).

Pirates of the Caribbean Trilogy (Seven-Disc Blu-ray) for $40 with free shipping (normally $55).

Sucker Punch (Two-Disc Extended Edition) [Blu-ray] for $11 with free shipping (normally $15).

Phones & Tablets:

10.1" Acer Iconia W500 Multi-Touch Tablet with Windows 7 for $389.99 with free shipping (normally $449).

Refurbished Apple iPhone 4 [8GB $49 | 16GB $99 | 32GB $149] with new activations + Free shipping.

Roundup of best smartphone offers by Sprint direct store (free phones, unlimited data, etc.).

Hosting & Domains:

Roundup of Network Solutions Hosting + Domain deals & coupon.

Personal Portables and Cameras:

7" Touchscreen Sony Dash HID-B7 Personal Internet Device with WiFi for $70 (normally $99).

12.1MP Nikon D5000 Digital SLR Camera Body (Refurbished) for $348 with free shipping (normally $430 - use coupon code NIK203).

12MP OLYMPUS Stylus Tough 3000 Red Digital Camera (Refurbished) for $99 with free shipping (normally $129).

Apps:

Draw(er) Pro (Android) for $0 (normally $1).

Ninja Desktop (iPad) for $0 (normally $1).

Maths. (iOS) for $0 (normally $10).

Alcohology (iPhone) for $0 (normally $1).

Cool Stuff:

Car & Driver Magazine (Digital Edition) Subscription for $0.

20oz bottle of RC Ten beverage for $0.

2-pack of Garlic Knots (at QuickChek) for $0.

Maggiano's Flatbread Appetizer for $0.