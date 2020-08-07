Trending

Our Favorite SSD Is Almost Half Off

Class-leading performance for about $70

Adata XPG SX8200 Pro (960GB)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Sometimes, you gotta go fast, but you can’t afford gas. Enter the Adata XPG SX8200 Pro SSD, which is currently the reigning champion on our Best SSDs list. It’s not often that the cheapest option also ends up being our favorite option, but thanks to this deal, the 512GB version of this blazing fast drive is now selling for a nice $69.99. That’s $60 off its usual $129.99 price. This deal only applies to the 512GB version of this SSD. 

The Adata XPG SX8200 Pro is M.2 2280 uses PCIe 3.0 and has class-leading performance and power efficiency. Our Adata XPG SX8200 Pro review found sequential read/write speeds of 3,500 MBps/3000 MBps, respectively, and power consumption of about 214 MB/s per watt, which was only slightly below that of the much slower WD Blue SN500. Its all-black PCB is also quite stylish, for those who use transparent cases. 

Adata XPG SX8200 Pro: was $129.99 now $69.99 at Best Buy
The Adata XPG SX8200 is our current favorite SSD, and for good reason. It has class-leading performance thanks to 3,500 MBps/3,000 MBps sequential read/write speeds, as well as class-leading power efficiency with 214 MB/s per watt.View Deal

In practical use, our testing also found that this SSD loaded the Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers benchmark in 18.5 seconds. That’s only a few seconds behind the much more expensive Intel Optane's score, which as an avid FFXIV player, I can say is pretty good.

12 Comments
  • USAFRet 07 August 2020 21:37
    "your favorite"
    "Adata XPG SX8200 Pro SSD "

    People have different opinions of 'favorite'.
  • USarmyRet 07 August 2020 23:06
    The lowest score I've seen in professional review website for this product is 92/100. SSD had very good customer reviews from newegg and other vendors
  • GeekyOne 07 August 2020 23:10
    Now if only they'd make a PCIe 4 version... Samsung is finally supposed to join the PCIe 4 manufacturers this fall, but sure to be pricey rather than on the lower priced end and all the rest are pretty pricey.
  • Math Geek 07 August 2020 23:13
    i love all these "huge sales" this is the price i am seeing most ~500gb drives. only the top of the line ones are more than this right now. so not exactly a big deal since this is close to normal price anyway.
  • mdd1963 07 August 2020 23:22
    500-512 GB is a decent size, but, henceforth, 1 TB will be a sensible minimum...as already my 960 EVO at 3 years old is about 60% full, and, I must occasionally remove crap to avoid hovering at 75% full....
  • bkuhl 07 August 2020 23:43
    "Adata XPG SX8200 Pro: was $129.99 now $69.99 at Best Buy The Adata XPG SX8200 is our current favorite SSD, and for good reason. "

    Click link, takes me directly to AMAZON. Not a big deal, Amazon is as reputable as Best Buy, but........
  • GeekyOne 07 August 2020 23:58
    Math Geek said:
    i love all these "huge sales" this is the price i am seeing most ~500gb drives. only the top of the line ones are more than this right now. so not exactly a big deal since this is close to normal price anyway.

    Yea, $130 for their "usual price" is way expensive to begin with. 500GB Most PCIe 4 drives are currently priced starting at $110 at Newegg. I wouldn't pay over $100 for a 500GB PCIe 3 drive.
  • ridgy didge 08 August 2020 04:52
    Will these SSD's work on a motherboard in Australia because we have 230V 50Hz electricity?
    Thanks.
  • USAFRet 08 August 2020 08:04
    ridgy didge said:
    Will these SSD's work on a motherboard in Australia because we have 230V 50Hz electricity?
    Thanks.
    Yes.
    The ONLY part of your PC that cares about wall voltage is the power supply.
  • ridgy didge 08 August 2020 09:56
    USAFRet said:
    Yes.
    The ONLY part of your PC that cares about wall voltage is the power supply.
    Thank you. I've always wondered. I've brought stuff from the US for many years but never items for building a PC. The prices here (Australia) can be really expensive sometimes.
