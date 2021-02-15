This Acer 32-inch 165Hz Curved Gaming Monitor Is Now $155

Trending

Save nearly $100 in this huge Presidents' Day gaming monitor deal

Acer ED320QR
Searching for a curved 1080p gaming / productivity monitor with a buttery smooth refresh rate? Chances are you’ve noticed the prices can be quite steep for a good one! That is why we are huge fans of this Presidents’ Day deal.

For a limited time only, you can grab Acer’s 32-inch FHD curved gaming monitor with 165Hz refresh rate for just $155. That’s nearly $100 off the list price!

Acer ED320QR curved gaming monitor: was $249, now $155 @ Walmart
This near-bezelless 32-inch curved panel packs a 1080p resolution, 165Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. All of this alongside adaptive sync, a 4000:1 contrast ratio and $94 off the list price, make for an absolute steal of a deal.View Deal

The ED320QR packs a vivid VA panel with 178 degree viewing angle, 72% sRGB color gamut and 300 nits of brightness. And of course, the high 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and AMD Freesync compatibility are the main reasons you’re interested in this deal — bringing great gaming performance to a budget package.

Plus, it slots into your home setup with VESA compatible mounting, 2 x HDMI ports and single DisplayPort in a slim, sleek design.

It may not be the best gaming monitor, but it absolutely offers an incredible bang for your buck for light gaming and general productivity.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • closs.sebastien 15 February 2021 13:50
    1080p... 32 inch..
    wow.. is it for old people / people with eye problems or disabilities?
    50px fontsize by default.... or 1cm-wide pixel.
  • LolaGT 15 February 2021 16:34
    I'm not sure what you are smoking, but my 32" display is far from any kind of terrible when I am stuck using 1080p, in fact it looks as good as my old 1080p 27" display.

    closs.sebastien said:
    1080p... 32 inch..
    wow.. is it for old people / people with eye problems or disabilities?
    50px fontsize by default.... or 1cm-wide pixel.
  • Jake Hall 15 February 2021 22:17
    Poor pixel density at that size
