Curved Acer WQHD Monitor Hits Lowest Ever Price on Cyber Monday Lightning Deal

Monitors have been seeing great sales on Cyber Monday, and this curved monitor from Acer, the ED323QUR, is among them. It's a 31.5-inch FreeSync-compatible monitor that took a price cut.

Specifically, it's $269.99 on an Amazon lightning deal, so if your'e interested, grab it fast.

Acer ED323QUR Abidpx Gaming Monitor - was $399.99 now $269.99

This curved 31.5-inch 1800R gaming monitor has a 144 Hz panel and 4ms response time. It has a 2560 x 1440 resolution and is compatible with AMD FreeSync. View Deal

This 1800R gaming monitor has a 144 Hz panel and 4ms response time. It also has a 2560 x 1440 resolution and is compatible with AMD FreeSync.

It's otherwise basic, with DisplayPort, HDMI and DVI and a 5 to 15-degree ergonomic tilt.